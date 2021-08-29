Jordan Talty continues to excel in figure skating despite life-altering condition

“But everyone told me that was bad and they made me go to the hospital,” she quickly added.

When Jordan Talty fainted at the nail salon just before Christmas 2019, she described it as “peaceful.”

After going through several tests, including an EKG, the 2021 Reading High graduate was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia, or POTs, a condition that affects blood flow. She worried it would signal the end of her burgeoning figure skating career.

But through two medications, increasing her sodium intake, and working with a sports psychologist to control her breathing, Talty has been able to continue competing, culminating this summer when she was named the Bay State Games’ Female Athlete of the Year.

Talty said POTs, which often result in lightheadedness or fainting when standing up, has never affected her during competition, although it has occurred while practicing.

“I’ve had to sit down and almost passed out,” she said. “I get head rushes and my heart gets really fast.”

Talty first learned to skate at age 2 and remembers landing her first axel at age 8. She grew up training at Burbank Ice Arena and competed in her first Bay State Games in 2012, winning gold in pre-preliminary test track. She returned in 2013 and 2017 when she won gold in the open free skate, advanced to the State Games of Americas, and brought home two medals. She returned in 2019 to pick up five medals (three gold, two bronze).

This summer, she won gold in the senior ladies short program and captured silver in senior ladies frees kate. Last week she received the email notifying her of her Athlete of the Year honor.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” she said. “I was in a little bit of shock. It was nice to have that senior year as a final thing.”

While training was tough from March to June 2020 when rinks were shuttered due to COVID-19, she’s been back on the ice for the last year under the watchful eye of her longtime coach Amy Hanson-Kuleszka.

“She’s like a second mother,” Talty said. “I give her a lot of credit.”

Talty, who took first in ladies intermediate at the 2019 Excel National Festival, left this week to attend Michigan State, where she will skate for the school’s figure skating club. She plans to major in biomedical laboratory and go into a career in forensics. She’s also considering coaching figure skating.

“If I really don’t like my major, I would consider being a coach,” she said. “I think that’s something I would definitely enjoy.”

The Bay State Games' Female Athlete of the Year, Jordan Talty captured multiple medals competing the ice. Courtesy Photo

ASFL HR Derby

Thirty-two of the best high school hitters in the state will compete Saturday and Sunday in the second annual A Shot For Life Home Run Derby at Austin Prep. The baseball event will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4 and softball will blast off at noon on Sept. 5. Players fundraise for cancer research throughout the summer as part of participating. There is a $5 suggested donation for spectators and $15 T-shirts will be available for purchase. See the full rosters here. For more information visit www.AShotForLife.org.

Bay State Games scholarships

For the 33rd year, the Bay State Games is accepting applications for the 2021 Future Leaders Scholarship Program, which recognizes leaders of tomorrow who excel in academics, community service, and athletics. Six $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. The scholarship program is available to any Massachusetts student in the class of 2022. Due to the cancellation of sports during the 2021 Summer Games, participation in the Bay State Games is not required, although it is recommended. To apply visit this link. For questions, email info@baystategames.org or call 781-932-6555. In addition, A Shot For Life will be holding a Spikeball Tournament featuring a cash prize on Sept. 12 in Woburn. The cost is $20 for a team entry or $20 for a single entry. For more information text Joseph Gattuso at 781-460-0840.

Notable

The basketball courts at Lexington’s recreation complex have been renamed the Bob Farias Basketball courts in recognition of the late coach and teacher. Farias coached Lexington boys basketball for 41 years, compiling 567 wins, 18 Middlesex League titles, and a state championship. He also taught for more than 40 years in Lexington elementary schools . . . Phillips Andover’s Kevin Graber was named the Northeast Region Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association this week. He will be honored during the ABCA National Convention in Chicago in January. Graber led Phillips Andover to a 13-1 record and the No. 1 ranking in the final New England Baseball Journal Coaches Poll for the third-straight season. Phillips Andover peaked at No. 19 on Perfect Game’s national rankings, finishing the season at No. 26. Graber was also named ABCA Northeast Coach of the Year in 2018 . . . Walpole sophomore Brooke Walonis announced her verbal commitment to play Division I women’s soccer at UConn. ... Central Catholic senior Grace Lydon has committed to play lacrosse at UMass Lowell. … Duxbury’s Bella Fisher verbally committed to play women’s lacrosse at St. Francis. ... Former Swampscott baseball player and Lynn English hitting coach Elvis Rodriguez has signed a three-year deal to become a hitting coach in the Houston Astros system. He is finishing out this season with their Double-A team in Corpus Christie, Texas. … Former North Andover athletic director Laura Habacker has been named the women’s basketball coach at Dean College. Habacker has coached basketball at Clarkson and Elms College, as well as coaching volleyball at Clarkson and serving as AD at Elms and Anna Maria. Longtime track coach Steve Nugent was named the AD at North Andover in July.

