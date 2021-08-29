Mets’ Noah Syndergaard reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Mets righthander Noah Syndergaard encountered another hurdle in his recovery from Tommy John surgery Sunday when he was scratched from a rehab start because he tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the test result. New York manager Luis Rojas said Sunday that Syndergaard had a “non-baseball-related injury.” He did confirm that Syndergaard has been vaccinated. Syndergaard — who turned 29 on Sunday — tweeted, “This birthday is so sick.” Syndergaard, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since Sept. 29, 2019, had the surgery just after the pandemic shutdown in March 2020. He began a rehab assignment this spring but left his second start with Low-A St. Lucie on May 26 with right elbow inflammation.

Nationals’ top prospect Keibert Ruiz set for team debut

It took one month — no more, no less — for the Washington Nationals to promote Keibert Ruiz, their top prospect, for Monday’s home game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruiz traveled from Rochester to Washington, where he could play for at least the next six years, the hope being that his talent helps turn a rebuild into a “reboot,” as the Nationals like to call their current plan. His team debut is a step both very small and exciting for an organization that so recently traded its present for the future. Ruiz, 23, arrived in the July 30 trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers. As a consensus top 20 prospect in baseball, he headlined a package of him, righthanded starters Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo, and outfielder Donovan Casey. Ruiz then played 20 games for the Rochester Red Wings, the Nationals’ Class-AAA affiliate, and punched five homers and six home runs. That included crushing two homers in back-to-back nights.

Joey Wendle’s hitting paces Rays over Orioles in finale of three-game sweep

Joey Wendle hit a pair of homers, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays over the Baltimore Orioles, 12-8, for a three-game sweep. Austin Meadows and Jordan Luplow also homered for Tampa Bay, which finished 18-1 against Baltimore this year. The AL East-leading Rays have beaten Baltimore 12 straight times, tying a franchise record they set against the Orioles in 2008. Rookie Ryan Mountcastle tied a career high with four hits, including his 24th home run for the Orioles … Luis Robert homered twice, Dylan Cease tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and the White Sox pounded the Cubs, 13-1. Eloy Jiménez, Yasmani Grandal and Brian Goodwin also connected for the White Sox, who went 5-1 against the Cubs this year.White Sox slugger José Abreu hit a two-run double in a seven-run fifth to get to 101 RBIs with 29 games left. The reigning AL MVP drove in a career-high 123 runs in 2019 … José Berríos pitched seven strong innings and the Blue Jays beat the Tigers, 2-1, taking two of three in a low-scoring series with Detroit. “You don’t see a guy change his delivery during a season and have success, but he’s done it,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Give him credit for making the adjustment — he was great out there today.” Bo Bichette and Kevin Smith homered for Toronto … Francisco Lindor forced a balk and hit a two-run double, Javier Báez and Jonathan Villar homered and the Mets beat the Nationals, 9-4, in New York. The Mets took two of three and won a series for the first time since sweeping the Nationals in a three-game set Aug. 10-12. Josh Bell hit two home runs for Washington and Juan Soto also connected. Those were the only three hits for the Nationals … Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run, Aaron Ashby recorded his first major league win, and the Brewers muscled their way out of a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Twins in Minneapolis. Luis Urías also homered and Kolten Wong hit a two-run double for the Brewers, whose first seven hits went for extra bases to keep the many Milwaukee fans among the crowd of 26,186 cheering consistently. Christian Yelich, who went 2 for 4 with a walk, had Milwaukee’s first single in the seventh inning. The Brewers raised their major league-best road record to 43-23 while ending their only losing streak longer than two games since the All-Star break. The NL Central leaders, who stretched their advantage over second-place Cincinnati to 8½ games, have had only two losing streaks longer than three games all season … Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani, Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, and the Braves beat the Giants, 9-0. Soler opened the fourth inning with his 20th homer, a drive into the seats in left. Freddie Freeman followed with an infield single and Riley then launched his 28th homer into the seats in left-center. Eddie Rosario added two-run triple in the sixth for the NL East leaders, and Ozzie Albies connected for his 23rd homer in the eighth. The Giants, with the best record in the major leagues, had won 15 of 19. They began the day with a two-game lead over the Dodgers in the NL West. Atlanta had lost three of four following a nine-game winning streak. The Braves began the day with a 4½-game lead in the division.

