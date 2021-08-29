Michigan defeats Ohio for Little League World Series championship in battle of Great Lakes teams

Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 on Sunday in the championship game of the Little League World Series. The team from Taylor North Little League delivered the first LLWS title for the state of Michigan since 1959. Both teams are from the Great Lakes, marking the only time clubs from the same region played in the championship. That was because international teams didn’t compete in the LLWS for the first time since 1975, due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Little League allowed two squads from each U.S. region to fill out the 16-team field. Michigan jumped out to a three-run lead in the first after a two-run single by Jackson and an RBI groundout by Jakob Furkas . Jackson increased the lead in the fifth when he singled to center, driving in two more. Ohio had plenty of chances. The team loaded the bases in the first on a pair of walks and a single by JJ Vogel , but Ethan struck out Levi Smith with two out to end the threat. The team from West Side Little League in Hamilton, Ohio, juiced the bases again in the third with nobody out. The next two batters struck out looking before Chance Retherford was picked off at third base as he headed toward the dugout after strike two. Ohio got its run in the second.

The five-time defending champion United States will face Finland on Monday in the semifinals in a rematch of the Americans’ 2-1 shootout victory in the 2019 championship game in Finland the last time the event was played. Sanni Vanhanen scored and Anni Keisala made 29 saves in Finland’s 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic in the late game. The United States — winners of eight of the last nine titles and nine of the last 11 — beat Finland 3-0 in group play. Ten-time champion Canada will play Switzerland in the other semifinal.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Players flying to World Cup qualifiers despite quarantine concerns

Argentina players Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia face 10 days in hotel quarantine on their return to England after Aston Villa allowed them to fly to South America for World Cup qualifiers, breaking from the Premier League’s collective decision not to permit travel to red-list countries. The Spanish league also accepted defeat — for now — in its attempt to block players from going to World Cup qualifiers in South America. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against La Liga’s complaint that a triple-header of fixtures would end too close to the resumption of its competition next month. But Britain’s stringent travel rules are the greater issue impeding player release for Premier League clubs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is yet to grant a request from FIFA President Gianni Infantino to exempt players from mandatory isolation which is required when returning from countries with high coronavirus cases to mitigate against the risk of new variants being brought back.

Advertisement

Mason Greenwood makes pre-Ronaldo statement

Mason Greenwood is making sure Manchester United doesn’t neglect his scoring abilities when Cristiano Ronaldo returns. The 19-year-old striker — who is almost half Ronaldo’s age — has now scored in all three matches for United at the start of the season. The latest goal ensured an underwhelming United performance at Wolverhampton still ended in a 1-0 victory. But it is the frenzy over Ronaldo’s unexpected return to Old Trafford that has lit up this transfer window, with the 36-year-old star completing his move ready for a second debut after the international break. United is in need of increased firepower up front.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi makes debut in PSG win

The Lionel Messi era has begun at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi made his debut for PSG after coming off the bench midway through the second half in a 2-0 win at Reims in the French league. Messi replaced his friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar in the 66th minute and they shared a hug. After years of glory for Messi at the 99,000-capacity Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, the record six-time Ballon d’Or winner and four-time Champions League victor made his first PSG appearance at the modest 20,000-seater Stade Auguste Delaune. Such is Messi’s star factor that the home fans chanted “Messi, Messi” while a smiling Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic took a photo of Messi after the game ... Memphis Depay continued his good run with Barcelona, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Getafe in the Spanish league... Burnley signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon on a five-year deal. The transfer is “one of the largest transfer deals in Burnley’s history,” the northwest English club said. The 24-year-old Cornet spent seven years at Lyon, where he scored 51 goals, and can operate on either flank up front or in defense ... Olivier Giroud scored his first two league goals for AC Milan as the Rossoneri beat Cagliari 4-1 in Serie A.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

WooSox six-game winning streak snapped

The Worcester Red Sox (54-47) fell for the first time this week to the Buffalo Bisons (57-41), a 9-5 defeat at Sahlen Field . For the first time in the series, Buffalo pushed across the opening run of the game. After the WooSox loaded the bases and failed to score in the top of the first, the Bisons put a runner on second with one out versus Alex Claudio, who got the start after Raynel Espinal was scratched late ... The Reading Fightin Phils (41-61) hit three home runs to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs 8-4 at Hadlock Field. Reading won the six-game series taking five of the contests from the Sea Dogs.







