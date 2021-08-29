Patrick Cantlay outlasts Bryson DeChambeau on sixth playoff hole at BMW Championship

DeChambeau missed a 6-foot putt for 59 on Friday and missed four birdie putts to win in regulation and in the playoff Sunday. And then he missed the most important putt of the week from just inside 10 feet to extend the playoff. It cost him a victory that looked like it was his all along.

Clutch down the stretch and for six dynamic playoff holes, Patrick Cantlay put a fitting end to an epic battle with Bryson DeChambeau by making an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the BMW Championship on Sunday in Owings, Mills, Md.

That’s the nickname Cantlay heard from thousands of delirious fans at Caves Valley who got a royal treat in the PGA Tour’s first appearance in Baltimore in nearly 60 years.

Cantlay lived up to the moniker over the final two hours.

He made putts from 8 feet for par, 8 feet for bogey and 20 feet for birdie on the final three holes of regulation for a 6-under-par 66, the last one to force a playoff. He holed par putts of 6 feet and 7 feet on the 18th hole in the playoff.

The last one gave him the victory, his PGA Tour-leading third of the season. Not only did it move him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings, the victory gave Cantlay the sixth and final automatic spot on the US Ryder Cup team.

He wouldn’t have been left off, anyway, not with that clutch performance.

Cantlay now starts the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead based on his standing as the race concludes for the $15 million prize.

It was a big disappointment for DeChambeau, who powered his way around Caves Valley and appeared to have it wrapped up when he birdied the par-5 16th for a one-shot lead, and then watched Cantlay put it in the water on the next hole.

Instead, his only big moment was saving par after driving into the stream right of the 18th fairway on the fourth extra hole.

As if the final round wasn’t entertaining enough, there were a few testy moments between the only two players who had a chance to win all day.

DeChambeau was rolling his eyes when Cantlay marked and studied 2-foot par putts on the front nine. Cantlay was walking up the 14th fairway as DeChambeau prepared to hit his approach when DeChambeau backed off and asked him to stop walking.

This was a tough loss in other ways for DeChambeau, who also closed with a 66. They finished at 27-under 261. No one has ever shot 261 on the PGA Tour and didn’t take home the trophy.

Sungjae Im birdied his last two holes for a 67 to finish alone in third, four shots behind. Rory McIlroy closed with a 67 to finish fourth.

DeChambeau looked to be a winner long before he prematurely tipped his cap to the gallery walking up to the 18th green in regulation.

He holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole, striking a pose of head bowed with arm extended in a clenched fist. That gave him a one-shot lead, and Cantlay still faced an 8-foot par putt. He made that, a sign of what was to come.

Cantlay’s tee shot on the par-3 17th bounced short and to the right with just enough momentum to roll onto the rock framing the pond and drop into the water.

Tournament over? Not quite. Cantlay hit a lob wedge from 100 yards in the drop area to 8 feet. DeChambeau hit a poor chip from the rough to 12 feet and two-putted for bogey, and Cantlay came up clutch again to make his putt and stay one shot behind.

And then he holed a 20-foot birdie on the 18th, and DeChambeau missed his 12-foot birdie putt for the win to send it to a playoff.

Sergio Garcia is headed back to East Lake for he first time since 2017. He tied for sixth to slide into the top 30. Max Homa and Charley Hoffman were bumped out.

Patrick Reed managed to hang on, but only after K.H. Lee made bogey on the 18th that cost him a trip to the Tour Championship. If healthy — Reed has been out with bilateral pneumonia — it at least gives him a chance for one last audition to be a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup.

Champions — Joe Durant made a 5-foot bogey putt on the par-4 18th for a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer in The Ally Challenge. The 57-year-old Durant closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc., Mich. He won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour Champions after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

European — Rasmus Højgaard fired a 7-under round of 63 to win the European Masters by one stroke from Bernd Wiesberger, who made double bogey at the 18th after hitting into green-side water.

Wiesberger, who is on the fringes of selection for Europe’s Ryder Cup team next month, hit his tee shot at the par-4 18th into a bunker then found water with his second shot.

The Austrian player took a six and carded a 65 to fall into second place in the tournament at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club in Switzerland.

The 20-year-old Højgaard’s late charge had left him leading in the clubhouse on a 13-under total of 267 that held up for his third victory on the European Tour.



