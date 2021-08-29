Red Sox unable to avoid late disaster, fail to complete sweep of Indians

In what was supposed to be a matinee finale that turned into all-day slog, Cleveland was able to snatch a 7-5 win from the Sox, climbing out of a four-run hole to stave off a series sweep.

An eighth-inning Cleveland rally made sure their flight to Tampa would feel like a long one, too.

A three-hour rain delay made the Red Sox’ stay in Cleveland about three hours longer than they wanted it to be.

The Sox were clinging to a 5-4 lead in the eighth when Austin Hedges homered off reliever Austin Davis to even the score.

Oscar Mercado followed up with a single to left and when Yu Chang shot a double into the left field corner, Mercado raced around the base paths looking to take the lead. Even though the throw from left fielder Kyle Schwarber easily beat Mercado to the plate, he was ruled safe after the umpiring crew ruled obstruction on his collision with second baseman Yairo Muñoz as he rounded second and headed to third. Cleveland tacked on an insurance run on an RBI single from Myles Straw off the glove of Xander Bogaerts at shortstop.

Despite the loss, the Sox will travel to play the first-place Rays as a more stable team in the standings but a more uncertain team when it looks at its roster.

The Sox still secured another series win, and have won six of their last nine. Those nine games were all against sub.-500 teams, which made the soft stretch an important one for the Sox as they push for a playoff spot and also try to stay within arm’s reach of the Rays in the AL East.

The Sox completed their seventh series sweep of the season despite cases of COVID-19 hitting their in some of its important places.

Entering the day, Sox manager Alex Cora had to squeeze options out of the roster.

In a game that started 3 hours, 10 minutes late following a rain delay, starter Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth. He went 5⅓ innings, holding Cleveland to one run on three hits and with four walks and three strikeouts.

The Sox lineup gave him enough runs to get comfortable early.

Rafael Devers swatted a solo home run in the first inning, jumping on a 3-0 fastball from Eli Morgan and sending it over the right field fence for his 31st homer of the season.

Bobby Dalbec tacked on to the lead the next inning, tagging Morgan for another solo homer that gave the Sox a 2-0 lead.

Morgan lasted just three innings, giving up two runs on two hits and one walk.

Cleveland reliever Justin Garza came on in the fourth and immediately put himself in a tight spot, giving up back-to-back one-out singles to Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo. After striking out Kevin Plawecki, he made things more difficult for himself by walking Dalbec after getting ahead 2-1.

With the bases loaded, Morgan still couldn’t find his command and the Sox capitalized. Jarren Duran worked a seven-pitch walk that allowed Bogaerts to trot home and push the lead to 3-0.

An RBI double from J.D. Martinez in the fifth gave Houck more than enough cushion.

Cleveland didn’t get on the board until the sixth when Jose Ramirez stung Houck’s 1-0 splitter for a one-out solo homer that cut the Sox lead to 4-1. After Houck hit Franmil Reyes and Bradley Zimmer in back-to-back at-bats,, Cora called Josh Taylor from the bullpen.

Taylor was able to get Bobby Bradley to ground out to third for the second out of the inning, but gave up a single to Wilson Ramos that scored Reyes and Zimmer and made it a one-run game, 4-3.

Devers gave the Sox breathing room in the seventh, blasting a 3-1 cutter from Cleveland reliever Blake Parker to right-center for his second homer of the game.

But the Sox still had to hang on.

Reliever Hansel Robles struck out Chang to start the seventh, then got Straw to ground out to first, but gave up a two-out single to Amed Rosario then a RBI double to Ramirez that cut the Sox lead to 5-4.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.