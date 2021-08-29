Saints evacuate New Orleans for Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium

Ida made landfall south of New Orleans on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph (230 kph), one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the U.S.

The team is scheduled to hold workouts Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at AT&T Stadium before taking a break heading into the regular season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the club wasn’t discussing its plans publicly. The Saints are supposed to open at home Sept. 12 against Green Bay.

The New Orleans Saints are planning to practice at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for three days this week after evacuating because of Hurricane Ida, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The arrival of Ida came 16 years to the day after Katrina devastated New Orleans. The Saints were forced to move for the entire 2005 season, setting up operations in San Antonio while playing home games there and in Baton Rouge at LSU. New Orleans also played one game at Giants Stadium.

That was before the current regime led by coach Sean Payton joined the franchise. The Saints went 3-13 in 2005, but spurred on by the quick restoration of the Louisiana Superdome, they went 10-6 and won the NFC South the next year.

J.K. Dobbins to miss season with torn ACL

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to miss the 2021 season with a torn ACL.

“Been down this road before,” tweeted Zac Hiller, Dobbins’ agent, while retweeting an ESPN report about the injury. “He’ll come back bigger stronger faster.”

Dobbins left the Ravens’ preseason finale at Washington on Saturday night midway through the first quarter following his injury, and coach John Harbaugh said only that the former Ohio State star would be evaluated. The news is a blow for Baltimore, which led the NFL in rushing last season.

Jets acquire Shaq Lawson in trade

The New York Jets are replacing one sack-happy Lawson with another.

Edge rusher Shaq Lawson was acquired by the Jets from the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick in next year’s NFL draft, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

The Jets were in dire need of a pass-rushing specialist after Carl Lawson was lost for the season on Aug. 19 with a ruptured Achilles tendon. New York filled that need by bringing in Shaq Lawson, who has 20 1/2 sacks in five seasons with Buffalo and Miami. He was acquired by Houston in a trade with the Dolphins in March.

49ers use two-QB system to thump Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers showed off their two-quarterback system by getting rushing touchdowns from both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in a 34-10 exhibition victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coach Kyle Shanahan rotated his two quarterbacks on the first two drives against the Raiders backups as a tune-up for the regular season when he plans to use both Garoppolo and the rookie Lance.

Garoppolo started and was in for the first three plays before Lance entered and handed to Raheem Mostert for a 17-yard gain on a zone-read play. Garoppolo returned for the next play and both QBs got five plays on that drive that ended with Garoppolo scrambling for a 1-yard TD.

Trevor Lawrence leads Jaguars to win

Trevor Lawrence completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards and two scores in three possessions against Dallas backups, and the Jaguars beat the Cowboys 34-14 in a preseason finale .

Pharoh Cooper caught Lawrence’s first TD toss on the opening possession for Jacksonville (1-2), an 18-yarder on the sideline in the end zone that was set up by a 38-yard toe-dragging catch from Phillip Dorsett II.

Vikings lock up Harrison Smith with four-year extension

The Minnesota Vikings signed five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith to a four-year contract extension , securing the team’s longest-tenured player for what could be the remainder of his decorated career.

Smith has a league-leading 28 interceptions among all safeties since he entered the NFL in 2012. Only Hall of Famer Paul Krause (150) has started more games at safety in Vikings history than Smith (129).

According to a person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because the terms were not being announced, the new contract is worth $64 million with a little more than $26 million guaranteed.

Isaiah McKenzie shows vaccine card after $15K fine

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie wanted everyone to know that he had received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine days after the NFL fined him nearly $15,000 for repeatedly not wearing a mask inside the team’s facility, a breach of the league’s pandemic protocol.

McKenzie brought a receipt, too, showing a vaccine card that indicated he had received the Pfizer vaccine Saturday in an Instagram story. Alongside the card was a close-up of his wide-eyed expression - with his face masked - and the words “for the greater good,” accompanied by a smiley face and thumbs up emoji.