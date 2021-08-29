For those players on the bubble, Tuesday’s cutdown could be ‘a stressful time’

The team also has to finalize its 53-man roster by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, which means more than two dozen players will be released between now and the deadline.

There’s plenty of business to take care of ahead of the season opener on Sept. 12. Coach Bill Belichick said after Sunday’s preseason finale that he still has not yet made a decision on the starting quarterback job. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is still awaiting a contract resolution, too.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With the preseason complete, the Patriots are turning their attention to the regular season.

“They’re always hard decisions, and it’s always tough, no matter who the players are,” Belichick said. “It’s always hard for the players. They’ve done the best they can. They’ve given everything they had. Some players, you’re going to have to say, ‘We don’t have a spot for you.’”

Sunday’s game served as one of the last opportunities for players on the bubble to make an impression. Besides on-field performance, Belichick ran through a handful of other contributing factors, such as the salary cap, injuries, and input from assistant coaches.

“We saw a lot of players competing tonight, competing for playing time, competing for jobs,” Belichick said.

Even after Tuesday, the roster will remain fluid, as players can be moved to injured reserve or other lists, allowing for the Patriots to retain them while also freeing up additional slots.

The Patriots will have the opportunity to bring back some players via their practice squad, though other NFL teams will first get a chance to claim them off waivers.

So, who may have helped or hurt their case on Sunday?

Wide receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber, two former members of the practice squad, both caught four of their five targets.

Wilkerson finished as the team’s leading receiver with 72 yards, including connections of 21 and 27 yards with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The performance capped a promising training camp for the Southeast Missouri State graduate, who got off to a fast start but has recently struggled with a few dropped passes during practice.

However, with N’Keal Harry’s future in flux because of his public trade request and Gunner Olszewski’s role primarily limited to punt returning, perhaps there’s a spot for Wilkerson.

Elsewhere, rookie kicker Quinn Nordin bounced back from a shaky performance, where he missed a field goal and two extra-point attempts in New England’s second preseason game.

On Sunday, Nordin split opportunities with veteran Nick Folk, and converted field goals from 37 and 48 yards. He did miss a 54-yarder in the final minute. As the team’s lone undrafted signing this offseason, Nordin is the only player who can extend Belichick’s 17-season streak of having an undrafted rookie make the 53-man roster.

Nordin certainly boasts a strong leg, but his inconsistency, along with the guaranteed $1.2 million of Folk’s contract, could land him on the practice squad.

On defense, cornerback Joejuan Williams, a 2019 second-round draft pick, has yet to find a role within New England’s defense. But the secondary is not as deep as it once was, and Williams has taken advantage of his playing time, making stops in important situations.

On Sunday, with the Giants charging toward the end zone, Williams helped make a critical stop at the one-yard line, not letting tight end Evan Engram cross the goal line. Two plays later, quarterback Daniel Jones threw an interception in the end zone.

“It was a great teaching moment,” Belichick said. “Every yard, every inch is important.”

A position that seemingly has some clarity ahead of Tuesday’s deadline is running back. Now that Sony Michel has been traded, one might think that J.J. Taylor, who finished as the team’s leading rusher Sunday, could breathe easy.

Taylor said after the game, though, that the lead-up to the cutdown is still “a stressful time,” and he probably articulated the thoughts of many who find themselves possibly on the outs.

“Just got to make the days count,” Taylor said. “It’s not my decision. I can only control what I can control.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.