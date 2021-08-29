Switzerland warns of terror attacks on vaccine sites

The NDB is concerned about attacks from jihadist groups, the newspaper reported. So far, there are no tangible indications of planned attacks, according to the NDB.

“Attacks on such targets would both hit large crowds and generate intensive media coverage,” the NDB spokesperson, Isabelle Graber, said in a written response to questions from NZZ.

Switzerland’s Federal Intelligence Service is warning of potential terrorist attacks on coronavirus vaccine infrastructure including vaccination centers, transport and manufacturing facilities, newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.

Switzerland’s vaccine deliveries are coordinated and conducted by the Swiss Army. Doses are stored in secret locations.

A spokesperson for Lonza Group AG, a manufacturer of Moderna Inc’s vaccine, told the newspaper the company wouldn’t comment “on such sensitive topics.”

Advertisement

Switzerland has suffered a significant increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. The Alpine nation has distributed 9.51 million vaccine doses, enough to cover 55.6% of the population, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

That’s one of the lowest vaccine rates among major economies in Europe.

NZZ also reported that Health Minister Alain Berset said in an interview that mobile vaccination efforts need to be increased.

“The cantons must send out a lot more mobile vaccination teams,” Berset said.

The federal councilor also warned that travel restrictions such as mandatory quarantines for returning travelers could be re-introduced.