Must we have so much texting on TV?

A. I hear you. It can be irritating when a character is reading a text that is clearly important, in terms of character or plot, and you just can’t make it out. It’s like watching a foreign language movie without subtitles. So much of our lives are “lived” digitally — the reality that you refer to — but TV hasn’t quite figured out how to represent it. Texting is not an intrinsically cinematic activity, so there’s no obvious, natural way to get the words onto the screen.

Q. Why must movies and TV series so often have the characters reading text messages on their phones that are difficult or impossible for viewers with less than perfect vision (like me) to see? I understand that it mirrors reality, but please stop!

“The Mindy Project” tried something unusual. It used to have the actors read their characters’ texts out loud, including emojis (saying “winky face,” for example); it was helpful, I suppose, and better than having to squinch up your eyes to read the texts — which they also showed — from the characters’ phones. But it was so distracting, and so far away from how texting really works, it took the immersed viewer out of the show.

When the camera moves in on a phone’s type display, which is what happens on many shows, or just gives us bubbles of text on the TV screen, it can be hard to make out the words. Your eyes have to adjust to where the texts are on the screen (unlike subtitles, they appear in different spots and at different angles) and you have to take in the name of the sender, and perhaps even previous texts, while you’re trying to read fast. Not to mention that, while you’re focusing on reading the texts, you may well be missing the character reactions to them.

I do occasionally see examples of relatively effective texting on TV. “Sherlock” integrated white type onto the screen gracefully and wittily. The texts still needed to be read, but they behaved a lot like subtitles. Recently, a lousy Netflix thriller called “Clickbait” managed to make the texting scenes work by featuring large versions of the text bubbles drifting through the scene slowly enough to read. It’s far from ideal, but the colors of the text type and the positioning of the texts on screen were chosen both to be easily as readable as possible and creatively visual.

Sigh. There’s no easy solution to the problem, since texting is too common to be ignored on TV. Imagine if all those young TV characters started calling one another and — what?! — leaving voice messages. Not very realistic. So I guess you might just need to keep your remote at the ready for some heavy-duty pause-and-read sessions. That, or get new glasses.

