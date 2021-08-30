The week’s TV: Remembering 9/11, a ‘Masterpiece’ crime drama, and Billie Eilish in concert

“9/11: I Was There” A look back at the day as captured by a dozen ordinary people who picked up their video cameras, told without interviews or narration. (Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. on the History Channel)

“9/11: Four Flights” Personal narratives from the family and friends of passengers who were on American 11, United 175, American 77, and United 93. (Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. on the History Channel)

“Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center” A close look at the conception, construction, and destruction of the World Trade Center towers. (Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. on the History Channel)

“9/11: The Legacy” A look at the children, now adults, whose lives were changed by the attacks. (Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. on the History Channel)

“Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11” How comics dealt with their art in the wake of the attacks, including interviews with David Cross, Gilbert Gottfried, Cedric the Entertainer, Janeane Garofalo, Marc Maron, Aasif Mandvi, Rob Riggle, Lewis Black, and others (Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. on Vice)

“America After 9/11” A “Frontline” that looks into the U.S. response to the attacks and its legacy across four presidencies. (Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. on GBH 2)

“Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11” Hundreds of people recorded their eyewitness stories in artist Ruth Sergel’s video booth shortly after the attacks; now the same people return to the booth to look back on the past 20 years. (Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. on MSNBC and Peacock)

“Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror” A five-parter on how and why the attacks occurred, including interviews with American officials, former CIA members, US veterans, and officials from Afghanistan. (Wednesday on Netflix)

“9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” The 12 hours after the attacks through the eyes of President George W. Bush and his advisers, narrated by Jeff Daniels. (Wednesday on Apple TV+; free to all on Sept. 11)

“Generation 9/11” The stories of seven children whose fathers died on 9/11 . (Tuesday at 9 p.m. on GBH 2)

“New York Epicenters 9/11➔2021½” A four-parter from Spike Lee about the attacks’ impact on New York City. After criticism, Lee cut 30 minutes that entertained conspiracy theorists. (It premiered Aug. 22; episode three runs Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. and episode four runs Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. on HBO.)

“9/11: One Day in America” A four-night series that tracks the day with first-person stories from first responders and survivors. (It premiered Sunday and it continues each night at 9 p.m., through Wednesday, on the National Geographic Channel.)

If you were alive on Sept. 11, 2001, the day is likely tattooed onto your memory. The shock, the disbelief, the awareness that the country was forever changed, the relentless TV news coverage, it was all unforgettable. In the coming weeks, TV is going to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks with a number of documentaries. Here are some of the specials on the way:

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Aug. 30-Sept. 5.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez plays residents of a Manhattan apartment building who team up to investigate a neighbor’s death in “Only Murders in the Building.” They’re true-crime obsessives, and they make a podcast about their findings. The comedy, which premieres Tuesday on Hulu, also features Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, and Sting.

Kayvan Novak as Nandor and Lauren Collins as Meg in "What We Do In the Shadows," returning for its third season this week on FX. Russ Martin/FX

2. Fresh blood! “What We Do in the Shadows” returns for its third season, and just in time to help us segue into fall. The vampire comedy picks up after the group learns that Guillermo is a vampire hunter. Also, Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja take over as leaders of the Vampiric Council. Two episodes premiere Thursday on FX at 10 p.m. Each episode will also stream on Hulu the following day.

3. Are you feeling a little Eilish — or maybe that should be Eilishish? In “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” which premieres Friday on Disney+, Billie Eilish performs her new album in its entirety at the Hollywood Bowl, accompanied by Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Philharmonic and other guests. The special is directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, and will include animated sequences.

4. Showtime gave us “Your Honor,” the Bryan Cranston drama about the chaos that spirals out of a hit-and-run death. Then, recently, AMC featured a miniseries called “The Beast Must Die” about the chaos that spirals out of a hit-and-run death. Now PBS’s “Masterpiece” is premiering a miniseries called “Guilt” that tracks the chaos that spirals out of a hit-and-run death. This time, two brothers try to cover up their role in the accident, and it doesn’t go smoothly. The four-parter, starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives, premieres on GBH 2 on Sunday at 9 p.m.

5. OK, what if it doesn’t spark joy now — but it will in 20 years, if you save it? Maybe I need to watch her new series, “Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo,” to find out the answer. The three-episode show features Kondo helping out three businesses and their employees, Tuesday on Netflix.

6. In the animated comedy “Q-Force,” a gay spy (voiced by Sean Hayes) is demoted to a West Hollywood desk job after he comes out. So he puts together a team of LGBTQ+ geniuses, but they can only win the support of the agency if they take on a straight guy (David Harbour). Other voice actors on the show, which premieres Thursday on Netflix with 10 episodes, include Gary Cole, Laurie Metcalf, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, and Wanda Sykes.

From left: Sophie Breyer, Sam Karmann, and Clotilde Mollet in "Laetitia." Jerome Prebois/HBO/Jérôme Prébois

CHANNEL SURFING

“Laetitia” A French miniseries import about the disappearance of an 18-year-old and the repercussions on her twin sister, based on true events. HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

“A.P. Bio” The eight-episode fourth season of Glenn Howerton’s high school comedy premieres. Peacock, Thursday

“Money Heist” The Spanish series returns with five new episodes. Netflix, Friday

“Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” The documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, includes rare concert footage. Showtime, Friday, 9 p.m.

“Billions” Delayed by COVID, the second part of the fifth season finally arrives. Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Only Murders in the Building” A warm comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as amateur sleuths in New York. Hulu

“The Other Two” The second season of the comedy about jealous siblings is even better than the first. HBO Max

“The Chair” Sandra Oh plays the new head of a college English department in this comedic drama. Netflix

“Nine Perfect Strangers” The adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel stars Nicole Kidman as a charismatic wellness guru. Hulu

“Modern Love” The second season features good actors in less memorable stories than season one′s. Amazon

“Mr. Corman” Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s look at the life of a teacher undergoing anxiety attacks. Apple TV+

“The Pursuit of Love” The three-part miniseries captures the rhythm of the 1945 Nancy Mitford novel on which it’s based. Amazon

“Ted Lasso” The word-of-mouth hit continues to charm in season two. Apple TV+

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.