Fitness wearable company Whoop raises $200 million, now valued at $3.6 billion

Whoop, the Boston-based fitness wearable company popular with professional athletes, raised $200 million in funding on Monday, becoming the most valuable standalone fitness performance startup in the world, the company said.

The deal, which values the firm at $3.6 billion, was led by Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and triples Whoop’s valuation from its previous financing round in October of 2020. The company has raised roughly $400 million to date.

The investment comes as the market for fitness wearables has grown, and caught the attention of tech titans. Google closed its acquisition of Fitbit for $2.1 billion this year. Apple is invested heavily in making the Apple Watch one of its marquee products, its chief executive Tim Cook said this year.