FTC Plans to Crack Down on Mergers of Gas Station Companies

In a letter to the head of President Biden’s National Economic Council, Brian Deese, dated last week and obtained by The New York Times, Khan said she was concerned that “the commission’s approach to merger review in recent years has enabled significant consolidation, particularly when it comes to retail fuel outlets.” She added that approach might be “creating conditions ripe for price coordination and other collusive practices” by gasoline vendors nationwide.

The chair of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina M. Khan, said the agency would try to reduce prices at the pump by seeking more ways to crack down on mergers in the retail gasoline industry.

The crackdown comes amid rising oil and gasoline prices as the economy reopens and demand for fuel jumps.

Khan is one of several antitrust crusaders whom Biden has appointed to top federal jobs as he seeks to install aggressive policies meant to promote competition in the economy. She was responding in her letter to an inquiry this month from Deese, who asked the FTC to “consider using all of its available tools to monitor the US gasoline market and address any illegal conduct that might be contributing to price increases for consumers.”

Khan said the commission would increase its enforcement efforts in three ways:

— She will ask FTC staff to “identify additional legal theories to challenge retail fuel station mergers where dominant players are buying up family-run businesses,” a move taking aim at national chains.

— She said the commission was already taking new steps to deter proposals of illegal mergers.

— She said the commission would investigate potential abuses in the franchise market, including whether national chains are able to force franchisees to sell gasoline at higher prices, “benefiting the chain at the expense of the franchisee’s convenience store operations.”