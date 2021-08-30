David Brown named president of Massachusetts General Hospital

Brown is a familiar name at MGH, where efforts to make the hospital work better as part of a unified health care system have run into resistance. As an insider, he may be better positioned to ease tensions.

Dr. David F. M. Brown will be president of the hospital and executive vice president at the Mass General Brigham system beginning Sept. 8. He is chair of the department of emergency medicine at MGH, a role he has held since 2013.

Mass General Brigham has promoted a veteran department chief to run Massachusetts General Hospital, the state’s most prestigious medical institution.

Brown will succeed Dr. Peter L. Slavin, who has led the hospital for 18 years and announced in April that he would step down, saying a new leader should work to integrate MGH into the Mass General Brigham system.

Dr. Anne Klibanski, chief executive of Mass General Brigham, said Brown has a “clear vision of the path forward as we continue to build the integrated academic health care system of the future.”

“At this moment of great change and opportunity, Dr. Brown’s deep and proven commitment to our academic mission, to the patients and people of MGH and our system, and to Mass General Brigham’s strategic vision make him the perfect choice for this important position,” she said in a message to employees.

Brown is a professor at Harvard Medical School and has been serving as interim president of Cooley Dickinson Health Care of Northampton, which is affiliated with MGH.

Brown’s appointment comes days after Klibanski chose an outsider as the new leader for Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dr. Robert S.D. Higgins, who works as surgeon-in-chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

