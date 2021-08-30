Baker says state will support family of Lawrence Marine slain in Kabul airport attack

“There are many communities, states, country, who have suffered tragedy through the 20 years we’ve been in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Baker said. “But the tragedy weighs most heavily on the families and loved ones of those who are lost. And I can’t imagine what it must be like to be a family member of somebody of who was on the ground at the so-called end of this process, when you think and start to believe that your family member is going to be coming home any minute now at the end of this ordeal, and to have them lost to a suicide bomber so far into the process.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that his administration stands ready to support the family of Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario , who grew up in Lawrence and who was among 13 American service members killed during a suicide attack Thursday at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul amid the chaotic American evacuation of Afghanistan.

Rosario, 25, was among two female Marine sergeants killed in the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate, the US Marine Corps said Saturday. The military listed her name as Johanny Rosario Pichardo, though her family uses a shortened name, Johanny Rosario, according to Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez.

The other female Marine killed in the attack was Sergeant Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, Calif. The bombing took the lives of 13 US service members, including 11 Marines, and as many as 169 Afghans.

Rosario’s “service was not only crucial to evacuating thousands of women and children, but epitomizes what it means to be a Marine: putting herself in danger for the protection of American values so that others might enjoy them,” Marine First Lieutenant John “Jack” Coppola said Saturday in a statement. “She is a hero, and her legacy will never be forgotten.”

Coppola’s words were echoed by Baker on Monday in Everett.

“I’ve spoken with the mayor in Lawrence, ... and I made clear to him that if there’s anything we can do to assist the family or the community with respect to the arrangements and the process going forward, we would do whatever we could to be helpful,” Baker said. “I guess all I can say is that we’ll do whatever we can to help her family going foward.”

The govenor said there’s “no question” Rosario and the other slain service members acted selflessly.

“There’s no question that they were heroes, and there’s no question that they and their fellow service men and women are among the very best of what this country has to offer,” Baker said. “And we should always honor, always respect, and never forget the loss that they’ve incurred as a result of their service.”

A GoFundMe page set up for Rosario’s family had raised $40,695 as of 3:31 p.m.

“Besides being a selfless Marine helping desperate people fleeing away from a life under Taliban, Sgt. Johanny held the torch for her family in Lawrence, Massachusetts,” the fundraising appeal said. “She was the steady force that the family looked up to for strength and moral support. With the fall of this monumental source of support and security to the family, while Sgt. Johanny gave her all fighting for this great country, her family is left shattered and lost.”

The appeal said the least “we can do now is to give the least we can to gather some financial support for this family that has their ‘jewel’ snatched from them. It’s a small price to pay for the sacrifice that these brave young service members and their families endure so that we can live in a free land!”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

