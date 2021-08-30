Blue Angels to fly over USS Constitution Monday morning

The Blue Angels will be fly over Old Ironsides Monday morning, officials said.
According to a tweet from USS Constitution, the planes will soar over the ship between 10:50 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. and “guests of the Charlestown Navy Yard are encouraged to visit for a rare photo opportunity.”
The US Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron has been known as the “Blue Angels” since 1946.
“The name was picked by the original team when they were planning a show in New York in 1946,” the Blue Angels’ website states. “One of them came across the name of the city’s famous Blue Angel nightclub in the New Yorker Magazine.”
Approximately 11 million people see the squadron fly during air shows each year, according to the US Navy.
PHOTO OP: The @BlueAngels will be observable in the air above Old Ironsides tomorrow, Monday, August 30th, between 10:50 a.m. and 11:05 a.m., and guests of the Charlestown Navy Yard are encouraged to visit for a rare photo opportunity. pic.twitter.com/HwI4dTTf1f— USS CONSTITUTION (@USSConstitution) August 29, 2021
