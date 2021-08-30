Boston mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell urges Acting Mayor Janey to impose a city eviction moratorium

Campbell’s remarks suggest that the eviction moratorium could be a fresh cudgel Janey’s rivals use against her in the Sept. 14 preliminary election for mayor of Boston. The two candidates with the most votes in that election will face off in the November general election.

“Housing stability is essential to keep Bostonians safe and healthy in the city of Boston, especially amidst a deadly pandemic,” Campbell said during a press conference outside the Housing Court. “This is action the city of Boston can take at the local level.”

City Councilor and mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell urged Acting Mayor Kim Janey to impose a local moratorium on evictions in Boston, citing the risk of displacing families in the midst of a still-raging pandemic and a disproportionate impact on communities of color.

Janey’s administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Campbell also called for the city and state to accelerate rental relief. The city has been granted over $50 million in federal rental assistance, but as of Aug. 2, only $16 million has gone out to just over 3,000 families, she said.

“While millions of dollars of relief funds are available — including over $50 million in Boston — it has been slow to reach families that qualify,” she said.

And while the state is also involved in getting that money to families, Campbell said she thinks the Office of Housing Stability, the city’s one-stop shop for renters, is understaffed and should beef up its resources to better attend to families’ needs.

“I do know that there are many city employees that have been leaving the city of Boston,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s because of the transition, a whole host of reasons, so that’s a major issue across various departments, just a lack of staff to do their jobs.”

Absent protections, evictions will continue to disproportionately hurt families of color, Campbell warned. During the pandemic, but before the state and federal eviction bans, 78 percent of all evictions filed in city of Boston were in census tracts where the majority of residents were people of color, she said.

“This is not just about housing justice,” Campbell said. “This is about racial justice. This is about economic justice.”

Concern about evictions is growing, since the Supreme Court last week overturned a Biden administration effort to extend the federal eviction moratorium. The state ended its moratorium in October of 2020. But the city could enact its own ban, Campbell noted, pointing to the nearby cities of Somerville, Cambridge and Malden, which have done so.

Three weeks ago, Campbell joined a Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity letter signed by 20 organizations and nearly 200 activists and health care workers demanding the acting mayor impose a citywide eviction moratorium.

Campbell is one of four major candidates vying with Janey to be the next elected mayor of Boston. As mayor, Campbell said, in addition to preventing displacement and providing pandemic relief, she would make permanent policy changes that would fully staff the Office of Housing Stability; make the city’s rental relief fund permanent; create a work-force housing voucher program to reach low- and middle-income residents and reduce the wait list for public housing; update the city’s Fair Chance Tenant Selection Policy to prohibit discrimination against tenants; and expand landlord-tenant mediation program and strengthening tenant protections.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.