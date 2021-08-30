fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police searching for car connected to fatal Mattapan shooting

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 30, 2021, 53 minutes ago
Boston Police shared photos of the car of interest.
Boston police are searching for a car connected to the fatal shooting of a man in Mattapan last week..

Photos of the vehicle shared by Boston police show a beige SUV with a white license plate.

Boston police said the car is connected to the killing of Antonni Diaz, 30, of Mattapan, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Woodbole Avenue shortly after midnight on Aug. 22. He later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

The homicide remains under investigation by Boston police.

Anyone with information related to the homicide can contact Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4470, or call in an anonymous tip 1-(800)-494-TIPS.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

