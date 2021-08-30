Boston police searching for car connected to fatal Mattapan shooting

Boston police are searching for a car connected to the fatal shooting of a man in Mattapan last week..
Photos of the vehicle shared by Boston police show a beige SUV with a white license plate.
Boston Police Homicide Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying/ locating a motor vehicle of interest to an ongoing homicide investigation that occurred on Woodbole Ave in Mattapan on 08/22/2021. Anyone with info is urged to contact Homicide at 617-343-4470 pic.twitter.com/cuX4kQ1Lx0— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 30, 2021
Boston police said the car is connected to the killing of Antonni Diaz, 30, of Mattapan, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Woodbole Avenue shortly after midnight on Aug. 22. He later died of his injuries at a local hospital.
The homicide remains under investigation by Boston police.
Anyone with information related to the homicide can contact Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4470, or call in an anonymous tip 1-(800)-494-TIPS.
