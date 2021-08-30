Boston police searching for car connected to fatal Mattapan shooting

Photos of the vehicle shared by Boston police show a beige SUV with a white license plate.

Boston police are searching for a car connected to the fatal shooting of a man in Mattapan last week..

Boston police said the car is connected to the killing of Antonni Diaz, 30, of Mattapan, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Woodbole Avenue shortly after midnight on Aug. 22. He later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

The homicide remains under investigation by Boston police.

Anyone with information related to the homicide can contact Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4470, or call in an anonymous tip 1-(800)-494-TIPS.

