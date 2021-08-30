Broken fire hydrant floods roadways in Jamaica Plain

Traffic between Lakeville Road and St. John Street was detoured, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission Tweeted, and a consistent stream of water could be seen flowing from a hydrant near 590 Centre St.

Several streets in Jamaica Plain were flooded Monday afternoon when a fire hydrant broke and water erupted.

Water service to residents in the area was disrupted.

The commission said a broken hydrant lateral, which is a pipe that feeds water into fire hydrants, caused the flooding.

Boston fire crews were on the scene.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.