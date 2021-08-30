Broken fire hydrant floods roadways in Jamaica Plain

Several streets in Jamaica Plain were flooded Monday afternoon when a fire hydrant broke and water erupted.
Traffic between Lakeville Road and St. John Street was detoured, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission Tweeted, and a consistent stream of water could be seen flowing from a hydrant near 590 Centre St.
BWSC crews repairing a broken hydrant lateral (pipe that feeds the hydrant) in the vicinity of 590 Centre St. Crews are in the process of restoring water service to those residents who are impacted. Traffic detours in place between Lakeville Rd. and St. John St.Updates to follow— BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) August 30, 2021
Water service to residents in the area was disrupted.
The commission said a broken hydrant lateral, which is a pipe that feeds water into fire hydrants, caused the flooding.
Boston fire crews were on the scene.
Companies in Jamaica Plain are standing by to cover buildings around Centre & Pond Sts in Jamaica Plain as @BOSTON_WATER works on the water main break in road. Please avoid the area as traffic is being redirected for safety. pic.twitter.com/loh0zAju9D— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 30, 2021
