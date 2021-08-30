Chilmark officials: no evidence of ‘overt’ racism when white boys put strap around neck of Black boy, 8, at local summer camp

“Based on the interviews we have conducted and information we have collected, we have not found any evidence of overt racial motivation for the behavior of the eight and nine-year-old boys that day,” the report said.

The report from the Chilmark Town Affairs Council was dated Aug. 25 and posted to the website of the Chilmark Community Center, the site of the troubling encounter that left the Black child with an abrasion on his neck.

Town officials on the Martha’s Vineyard community of Chilmark said in a report released last week that they found no evidence of “overt racial motivation” when two white boys put a tent strap around the neck of an 8-year-old Black boy during a summer camp at a local community center in late July.

But Sophia Hall, supervising attorney at Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based advocacy group representing the Black boy’s family, took issue with that finding Monday.

“There is often a fine line between bullying and discrimination, particularly at this age,” Hall said in a statement. “They are really intertwined, and treating them as separate was not helpful in this case and should not be a blueprint for how the camp operates moving forward.”

The report said the jarring episode unfolded on the morning of July 29 at the community center’s camp program. The document identified the Black boy as Camper A, and the two white children as Camper Y and Camper Z.

Camper A was playing alone with a tent strap when Campers Y and Z joined him, according to the report.

“At some point, Camper Y took the strap and used it to tie up Camper A, wrapping it around his neck and around the tent pole,” the document said. “Camper A resisted, saying ‘no’ and/or ‘stop,’ but Camper Y continued. Camper Y was holding one end of the strap, Camper Z was standing there watching, but Camper A was able to break free. The entire incident happened quickly.”

The council said the Black child freed himself and told staff what happened, and a camp official later informed the parents of Campers Y and Z that their boys “would not be allowed to return to the Center this summer.”

According to the report, no one heard the white boys or any children at the Community Center use racial slurs or use racially charged language at the time of the incident with the tent strap, and no prior cases of such behavior had been reported to the center.

The report also noted that after the review was completed, a “third party” told the council that a different child had informed the third party that they’d witnessed the strap altercation and described it as “racist.” The report said the council asked to speak with the “unidentified child’s parents” to seek permission to interview the child in a safe setting. However, the report said, the third party “declined to provide access” to the child or their parents.

“We are therefore unable to confirm or provide details of what the child heard or observed,” the report said.

The council stressed in the report that while it didn’t find any evidence of racial animus on the part of the white boys who put the strap on the Black child’s neck, the matter was nevertheless of “significant” concern.

“A strap around the neck of a Black child, one of the few children of color in the program, must raise the inevitable question of whether racism was involved in the incident,” the report said. “We cannot know what was in the minds of the children involved in this incident, and at this time it is not possible to determine conclusively whether underlying societal forces, including systemic racism and/or implicit bias, had an influence on this incident.”

In a separate statement released Monday by the Lawyers for Civil Rights, the Black boy’s mother noted that her son’s attack was especially worrisome since he was one of the few campers of color participating in the program.

“It cannot be ignored that our child was one of the few children of color at this camp,” said the mother, whose name was withheld to protect her family’s privacy. “No parent should have to receive a call telling them that their child was attacked with a strap tied around his neck. Our child’s traumatic experience should cause the Chilmark community to take a close look at the need for reforms with real teeth.”

The council’s report outlines some of the steps officials plan to take in response to the controversy.

“In response to this incident, the Town Affairs Council has appointed a subcommittee to examine all levels of the Community Center’s operations, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI),” the report said. “The subcommittee will seek advice from people of color who are experts in building diverse and inclusive organizations, as well as from other stakeholders in Chilmark and on the island.”

Among the priorities, the report said, are identifying opportunities to boost diversity among campers, counselors and the Town Affairs Council itself.

“The subcommittee will review the Center’s current policies, practices and procedures for addressing and remedying inappropriate behavior and evaluate whether more detailed policies and procedures are needed,” the report said. “ ... We are committed to using this incident as a catalyst for positive change.”

