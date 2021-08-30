Death of Saugus woman who died while hiking in Arizona ruled ‘accident’ by medical examiner’s office

The medical examiner’s office for Maricopa County wrote that the cause of her death was “environmental heat exposure” and the manner of her death was listed as an “accident.”

Angela Tramonte, 31, was found dead July 30 following a hike in scorching heat with an off-duty police officer who reportedly kept climbing Camelback Mountain after she turned back and descended the trail alone.

The death of a Saugus woman who died while hiking in Arizona was due to heat exposure and determined to be an accident, according to authorities.

As of Monday the complete medical examiner’s report was not ready. The Globe filed a public records request to receive a copy of the report as soon as it becomes available.

Phoenix police said during the hike Tramonte decided to head back down the trail and asked the officer to keep going and to take photographs for her to share on social media. They agreed to meet later at the car they had driven, but when the officer returned he could not find Tramonte.

The officer said neither had been carrying water, according to police.

Police said Tramonte was found unresponsive about 4:40 p.m. near a home off Echo Canyon Trail, on the northeast side of Camelback Mountain, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix’s high temperature that day was 104 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.





