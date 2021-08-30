Firefighters battle 82-foot boat on fire at Pope’s Island

The boat caught fire around 5:37 p.m., Coast Guard officials said. USCG Station Menemsha, New Bedford police, and Fairhaven Fire Department have been called to the scene.

Firefighters are battling a blaze on an 82-foot boat off of Pope’s Island in New Bedford Monday night, according to the US Coast Guard.

A photo shared by the Coast Guard shows the vessel expelling large plumes of smoke into the air.

No injuries have been reported as of 8:25 p.m. Monday night, USCG said.

The bridge connecting New Bedford and Fairhaven is closed due to the fire, MassDOT said in a tweet.

