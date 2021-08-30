Firefighters battle 82-foot boat on fire at Pope’s Island

Firefighters are battling a blaze on an 82-foot boat off of Pope’s Island in New Bedford Monday night, according to the US Coast Guard.
The boat caught fire around 5:37 p.m., Coast Guard officials said. USCG Station Menemsha, New Bedford police, and Fairhaven Fire Department have been called to the scene.
#HappeningNow the @USCG received a report at 5:37pm of an 82 foot vessel on fire in #NewBedford MA. Coast Guard Station Menemsha is on scene along side @NewBedfordPD and @FairhavenFire departments. No pollution or injuries have been reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/TnxG4c4hZI— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 31, 2021
A photo shared by the Coast Guard shows the vessel expelling large plumes of smoke into the air.
No injuries have been reported as of 8:25 p.m. Monday night, USCG said.
The bridge connecting New Bedford and Fairhaven is closed due to the fire, MassDOT said in a tweet.
Rt 6EB and WB on the #NewBedford/#Fairhaven Bridge, is currently closed due to an area boat fire. Seek alt. route.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 31, 2021
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.