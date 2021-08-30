Heat and humidity will return to New England

This loop shows high dew points in the 70s, which will lower to the 60s for Tuesday.

As we close out the month of August and set our sights on September and the beginning of meteorological fall, weather changes are coming. Monday’s heat and humidity will not last very long. A cold front is already pushing through the Great Lakes region and will clear our coastline by Tuesday morning.

Part of my morning ritual is to check the dew point and temperature before I walk the dog. This morning it’s worth noting that both were going up pre-daw.

This front will act as the lifting mechanism to get some showers and thunderstorms going this afternoon and evening. Some of these could be strong or severe. Some of you may stay dry while others get a soaking.

Showers and storms are possible later Monday as a cold front approaches. COD Weather

It’s a tricky temperature forecast Monday with all the cloud cover. Most of the guidance I use suggests we’ll get into the low to mid 80s even with clouds around, showing just how warm the air mass is. I don’t think for the purposes of outdoor activity it’s going to matter much the exact temperature because it’ll be humid either way.

As I am writing this this morning, there are already some showers over Northern New York and into Vermont. This line will continue to push south and we may actually see two rounds of showers, one early this afternoon and another stronger one a little later toward evening. There is the risk for some severe weather, although it’s not terribly high.

It’ll be a nice beach day on Tuesday with readings in the lower 80s and less humidity.

Obviously the big weather story outside of our area is Ida. This category 4 hurricane will continue to weaken as it moves up the Appalachian Trail and then off the coast. It will impact us in some fashion, although the exact track of the storm will determine just how much rain we see. Wind will not be an issue.

Ida’s remnants will continue to move northeast this week. NHC

Just like in winter, if the storm passes too far to our south, we will miss the heaviest rain. But if the storm gets close enough to Cape Cod, it could provide much of Southern New England with up to 4 inches of rain and produce some flooding, although it will not be a major event.

Flooding is a risk later this week, but the heaviest rain may remain south of New England. NOAA

The wettest hours as of now will be Wednesday night and Thursday. The storm should clear early Friday, setting us up for a nice but cooler start to Labor Day weekend. It will be comfortable for sleeping at night and daytime highs will reach the 70s. Whether or not the dry and sunny weather lasts into Labor Day itself is still questionable. A wet Labor Day would mean a hat-trick of bad holiday weather — that’s one streak I don’t think anyone wants.