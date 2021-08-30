Heavy rain and possible flooding are predicted Wednesday and Thursday in New England from remnants of Hurricane Ida

Remnants of Ida, which smashed into Louisiana on Sunday, “will approach and track near Southern New England, with heavy rain and flooding possible late Wednesday into Thursday,” forecasters said. “Early indications are for the potential of 2-4 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible.”

The forecasters said the storms could hit hardest in Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will bring heavy rain Wednesday afternoon into Thursday that could cause urban and small stream flooding in parts of Southern New England, the National Weather Service says.

The forecasters noted that with recent rainfall, small rivers and streams were “already running above normal.”

“There remains some uncertainty on the axis of heaviest rainfall. A shift of 50 to 100 miles in the forecast track of the remnants of Ida, will impact the exact location of heaviest rainfall,” the forecasters noted.

The forecasters also warned that “excessive rainfall will increase the risk for urban and poor drainage flooding.”

“A good part of late Wednesday into [the] Thursday time frame appears to be a washout,” forecasters said in a Web post.

Monday will also feature rain in some areas. “An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, some of which may produce damaging winds,” forecasters said.

Ida made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, battering Louisiana into Monday. Downed power lines, levee failures and flooding, collapsed buildings and trapped residents on rooftops have been reported. Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Ida is expected to churn its way through the interior of the country to the northeast, eventually arriving in New England.

