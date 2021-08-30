Man, 86, allegedly fatally shoots his 71-year-old wife in Taunton

She was rushed to Morton Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m., prosecutors said.

The woman was identified as Dianne Silveira and Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said she was found with gunshot wounds around 8:55 p.m. in the driveway of her home at 881 Bay St.

A 71-year-old woman was shot in the driveway of her Taunton home Sunday night and authorities allege the victim’s 86-year-old husband pulled the trigger and then apparently tried to kill himself.

Prosecutors said her husband, identified as Edmund Silveira, ran away from responding officers back into the residence where he barricaded himself, leading to the activation of a regional SWAT team that surrounded the residence.

“Eventually entry was made into the home via a tactical robot, at which point it was determined that the suspect was unconscious,” Quinn’s office said in a statement. “The suspect was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital for several wounds to his wrist and neck, which appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds.”

Edmund Silveira remains hospitalized Monday and cannot be arraigned until he is medically cleared, prosecutors said.

He is currently charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but other charges are possible as the investigation into his wife’s death continues, prosecutors said.





