Man struck, killed while changing tire in breakdown lane on Route 2 in Leominster

A Wendell man was killed Sunday when he was struck by a passing car while changing a tire in the breakdown lane on Route 2 westbound in Leominster.
Daniel Levangie, 44, was changing the tire on his 1997 Ford F350 near mile marker 100.8 in Leominster when a 2013 Chevy Sonic drifted into the breakdown lane, striking the Ford from behind and killing Levangie, State Police said in a statement. A child was sleeping in the car when the vehicle was struck and was treated for injuries on the scene. The rest of Levangie’s family was not in the vehicle, police said.
State Police were called for a multi-vehicle crash at around 6:45 p.m. and immediately administered emergency care when they arrived to the scene.
The driver of the Chevy Sonic, a 51-year-old Fitchburg man, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.
The right travel lane on Route 2 westbound was closed for around 3 hours. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
