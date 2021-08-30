Man struck, killed while changing tire in breakdown lane on Route 2 in Leominster

A Wendell man was killed Sunday when he was struck by a passing car while changing a tire in the breakdown lane on Route 2 westbound in Leominster.

Daniel Levangie, 44, was changing the tire on his 1997 Ford F350 near mile marker 100.8 in Leominster when a 2013 Chevy Sonic drifted into the breakdown lane, striking the Ford from behind and killing Levangie, State Police said in a statement. A child was sleeping in the car when the vehicle was struck and was treated for injuries on the scene. The rest of Levangie’s family was not in the vehicle, police said.