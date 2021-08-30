Pedestrian hit by MBTA commuter rail train in Brockton. Delays on Middleborough/Lakeville line

A pedestrian was hit by an MBTA commuter rail train near the Montello station in Brockton and “significant” delays are expected on the Middleborough/Lakeville line during the Monday morning commute, according to Keolis Commuter Services.

The pedestrian was injured, said Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan. And Transit police are now investigating.

Cancellations and delays are expected on the Middleborough/Lakeville line, according to Keolis, the operator of the T’s commuter rail service.