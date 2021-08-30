Police investigating attempted abduction of woman in Acton

Acton police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a woman, allegedly attempting to force her into his car while she was walking on the side of a road Saturday night, authorities said.
The woman, who is 39 and lives at a home on Strawberry Hill Road in Acton, called police at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, after she said a man attempted to grab her, according to a statement from Acton police.
She told police she was walking on Great Road in Acton near the entrance to the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail earlier Saturday night when she tripped on the sidewalk and a man driving an “older dark-colored Toyota Corolla with out-of-state plates that were blue or orange” pulled up beside her.
The man asked the woman, who police did not identify, if she was okay before grabbing her, telling her she needed to go to the hospital, and attempting to force her into his car, according to the statement. The woman resisted and was eventually able to break free. She threatened to call police on the man, who got back in his car and sped off towards Littleton.
The woman told police the man appeared to be around 30 years old, standing between 5′5″ and 5′9,″ with short hair and wearing a black t-shirt and long black work pants.
An investigation is ongoing.
