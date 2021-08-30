Police investigating attempted abduction of woman in Acton

Acton police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a woman, allegedly attempting to force her into his car while she was walking on the side of a road Saturday night, authorities said.

The woman, who is 39 and lives at a home on Strawberry Hill Road in Acton, called police at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, after she said a man attempted to grab her, according to a statement from Acton police.

She told police she was walking on Great Road in Acton near the entrance to the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail earlier Saturday night when she tripped on the sidewalk and a man driving an “older dark-colored Toyota Corolla with out-of-state plates that were blue or orange” pulled up beside her.