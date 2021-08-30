Police searching for suspect in Braintree bank robbery

A Braintree bank was robbed Monday, and police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot.
The suspect allegedly robbed a Rockland Trust bank location and was last seen taking off down Hollis Avenue, according to Braintree police.
A State Police helicopter was involved in the search, and the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force is investigating with Braintree Police, according to Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
Residents of Hollis Avenue said the street was temporarily shut down, with police cars and helicopters swarming the area shortly after 10:30 a.m.
“There were helicopters perched just directly above our house,” said Gene Mitchell.
Mitchell said the police presence dispersed after a little more than an hour.
POLICE ACTIVITY: MSP Airwing assisting BPD with Rockland Trust bank robbery. Suspect last seen fleeing on foot down Hollis Ave.— Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) August 30, 2021
