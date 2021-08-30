R.I. Governor’s chief of staff steps down amid Cumberland development controversy

Senior deputy chief of staff Antonio Afonso Jr. will take Silva’s place as the governor’s chief of staff effective immediately.

“Right now, his situation is a distraction from the critical work we have ahead,” said McKee in a statement sent by his office. “I appreciate that Tony understands the need to remove the distraction to ensure we can continue serving Rhode Islanders effectively.”

PROVIDENCE — Less than a week after Governor Daniel J. McKee asked the attorney general to conduct an independent investigation of his own chief of staff, Anthony J. Silva, the governor’s office confirmed Monday morning that Silva has stepped down.

The attorney general’s investigation would have looked into whether Silva, a former Cumberland police chief, attempted to influence the state Department of Environmental Management over a permit to develop a piece of land that is 93 percent wetlands. Silva had allegedly met with current Cumberland mayor, Jeff Mutter, to push for development of the plot at 45 Canning St. in Cumberland.

The Department of Environmental Management rejected an application put forward on Silva’s behalf to develop the Canning Street parcel in 2019, but the agency reversed course this year despite local opposition.

As previously reported, Silva denied trying to influence DEM and claimed that he transferred his interest in the property to his son, Ross Silva, to build a house. After the proposal drew media attention and litigation, the Silva family announced that it would transfer the lot to the town.

At first, McKee, a Democrat and former mayor of Cumberland, denied that his chief of staff tried to exert “undue influence” over the controversial proposal. But on Monday, McKee announced that he and Silva reached a “mutual agreement” that it was in the “best interest of the administration” for him to retire from state government effective immediately.

Silva has held several jobs in state and municipal agencies, including Cumberland deputy emergency management director, director of the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy, administrator of the state department of motor vehicles, and McKee’s chief of staff as lieutenant governor and now as governor.

The governor had been facing mounting pressure from the state Republican Party, who had called for the Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office to get involved.

It’s unclear if Silva’s stepping down will impact Neronha’s investigation. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

On Wednesday, Neronha’s spokesman Blake Collins told the Globe that Neronha, also a Democrat, had spoken with McKee and State Police Colonel James M. Manni.

“This Office and the Rhode Island State Police are initiating an investigation of the matter of Tony Silva and the proposed development in Cumberland,” Collins said at the time. “There are no limits to the scope of the investigation, and the scope of any investigation by this office is determined by the Attorney General.”





