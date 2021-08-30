As schools reopen, the virus rages

Happy Monday! I’m Dan McGowan and there’s nothing more fun than rooting against Bryson DeChambeau on Sunday. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 182.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 681,769 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 337 (as of Friday)

Test-positive rate: 3.4 percent (as of Friday)

Currently hospitalized: 127 (as of Friday)

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

[Senate District 3 update: Democrats Shirley Francis-Fraser, Hilary Levey Friedman, Bret Jacob, Geena Pham, Ray Rickman, and Sam Zurier, and Republican Alex Cannon all filed to run for the open seat on Providence’s East Side. On Sunday, Jacob won the endorsement of the Senatorial District Committee.]

Only five cities and towns in Rhode Island would be allowed to reopen schools to full in-person learning based on their current COVID-19 case rates if the state was following the same rules that it set before the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

With the Delta variant causing a spike in cases across the country, only Jamestown, Charlestown, Narragansett, South Kingstown, and Little Compton fell below 100 cases per 100 residents between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

At this time last year, then-governor Gina Raimondo said that municipalities with case rates higher than 100 per 100,000 residents would not be allowed to fully reopen. Depending on the week, Central Falls, Pawtucket, and Providence were the communities most likely to be above that threshold.

The state is currently requiring schools to reopen with full in-person learning, although districts are expected to have plans for moving to virtual learning in case a change is needed.

While Raimondo gave school districts the option to fully reopen at the beginning of last year, all of them did offer some version of virtual learning throughout the school year.

Of course, a lot has changed in the past year.

Rhode Island has become one of the most vaccinated states in the country, and Governor Dan McKee has repeatedly said that more than 90 percent of teachers have been vaccinated. With more than a year of virtual learning in the books, the general consensus among state leaders and teachers’ unions has been that districts should make in-person learning a top priority.

But the increase in cases in recent weeks prompted McKee to order all public schools to adopt an indoor mask mandate, and Warwick has already pushed its start date back from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8 for six schools.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Community leaders are divided over whether graffiti in Providence is art or a public nuisance. Read more.

⚓ Refugee groups are preparing to help up to 250 Afghan evacuees now that Governor McKee has told the president they are welcome in Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ Providence police are investigating two deadly shootings from over the weekend. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Juan Rodriguez, co-founder of Winners Circle XR, which offers both after- and in-school programs, starting in the fifth grade, that teaches students how to use VR and other technology tools to tell stories. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ With recent polls showing that 25 percent of the electorate is still undecided, mayoral candidates are scrambling in an intense get-out-the-vote effort, strategically fanning out across Boston’s neighborhoods, aiming to generate the excitement the city saw nearly 40 years ago, when more than 160,000 voters came out in a preliminary election. Read more.

⚓ Our travel writer Christopher Muther explains why it might be time to make a trip to Quebec. Read more.

⚓ The preseason is over, and the Patriots still have a lot of key decisions to make. Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor McKee will visit the East Providence Senior Center at 11 a.m. to sign legislation that requires financial institutions to report suspected financial exploitation of seniors to the state Office of Healthy Aging, and another bill that authorizes cities and towns to establish programs to offer tax credits to property owners age 60 and over in exchange for volunteer hours.

⚓ The Tiverton Town Council meets at 7 p.m. to discuss an ordinance that will focus on short-term rental properties.

⚓ At its 7:30 p.m. meeting, the Coventry Town Council will discuss the history of wind generation facilities in town.

My latest column

With lots of talk about another proposal for the “Superman” building, I make the case that it’s time to discuss a plan for all of downtown Providence.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks with our colleague Carlos Munoz and Rhode Island EMA Director Marc Pappas about Tropical Storm Henri. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

