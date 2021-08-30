SUV crashes into Brockton laundromat, eight people sent to hospital

Five adults and three children were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Brockton laundromat on Saturday, Brockton police said.
All of the victims were expected to survive, police said.
Officers were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to 1071 North Main St., where the SUV had crashed into one car and damaged another before smashing into the front of Laundry King Laundromat, said Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman.
The driver of the SUV, identified as a 41-year-old man from Dorchester, told police that he was going north on North Main Street when “he blacked out and caused the accident,” Duarte said in an e-mail.
The SUV first hit a sedan, which then struck a minivan before crashing through the front door of the laundromat, Duarte said. The children were in the minivan and were sent to the hospital for evaluation, Duarte said.
Brockton police investigators have asked the Registry of Motor Vehicles to suspend or revoke the Dorchester man’s license to drive a vehicle, “because his actions constitute an immediate threat to public safety,” Duarte said.
