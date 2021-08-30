SUV crashes into Brockton laundromat, eight people sent to hospital

Five adults and three children were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Brockton laundromat on Saturday, Brockton police said.

All of the victims were expected to survive, police said.

Officers were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to 1071 North Main St., where the SUV had crashed into one car and damaged another before smashing into the front of Laundry King Laundromat, said Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman.