This Providence hotel package includes virtual golf, craft beer and local flavor

And that’s what you’re going to get at the Graduate Hotel’s newest restaurant, Reiners Bar & Game Room . Its long-awaited grand opening is Tuesday night, which will be the first time a restaurant opens has opened its doors in the space since mid-2019 when the seafood chain McCormick & Schmick’s vacated the space.

The clubhouse, located at the fictitious Bushwood Country Club, was decked with cherry wood panels, green plaid, leather upholstery, and, of course, all things golf. (You can almost hear Kenny Loggins’s voice singing the film’s theme song “I’m Alright” in the background).

The sports-inspired restaurant will feature two Topgolf Swing Suites, powered by “Full Swing” golf simulator technology, which is the same simulator used by PGA Tour pros like Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth for off-course practice (no caddy or cart required). And it’s not just for golf lovers: there are also options to test pitching skills for baseball, a quarterback challenge, hockey, dodgeball, and other games.

“We really wanted this to be an experience for the people visiting Providence and the area’s locals,” said the hotel’s general manager Scott Williams.

Reiners is part of the Infuse Hospitality brand, which also operates Poindexter, a studious-looking coffee shop also inside the hotel. But Stephanie Morris, Reiners’ executive chef, said she had full creative freedom with the menu and a chance to experiment with her background in agriculture, sourcing ingredients from all around New England.

“Keeping it local has always been super important to me. I worked in Newport, where everything was focused on seafood and New England style. Before that, I worked with fine cuts of steak and other meat. I value where the food I get comes from, but also how it was treated,” said Morris, who said she received her associate’s degree from the Culinary Institute of America and her bachelor’s from the New England Culinary Institute.

Nearly everything, she said, is made from scratch.

The oval-shaped bar, which seats 18, offers snacks like warm jumbo pretzels with honey mustard and pub cheese (for $9), tater tots with a side of truffle and garlic aioli (for $8), and chicken skin cracklins with cajun dust and a spicy remoulade (for $8).

The menu, which is the same for both lunch and dinner, resembles elevated pub fare with some Rhode Island flavor. For starters, their Point Judith Calamari (for $16) is served with house pickled peppers, garlic butter, and a spicy marinara. For their fish and chips entrée, a pile of crispy fries is layered with the local catch of the day, battered and fried with lager from Narragansett Brewery, served with shreds of old-school slaw and creamy tartar sauce (for $19).

The clam chowder is probably the most labor-intensive, according to Morris, which takes several hours to prepare and cook a batch from grinding the meats that go into it, building the base, and allowing it to simmer.

At the bar, Newport Craft is featured predominantly, including in a draft cocktail. Their 92-proof distilling gin, which is derived from cane spirits and infused with more than 10 different botanicals including local juniper and galaxy hops, is kegged (in house) and mixed with Pimm’s, rounded with Giffard Abricot du Roussillon (a French liqueur made from infusing apricots), topped with ginger ale, and garnished with fresh fruit (for $14). Their espresso martini (known on the menu as the “Rhode Island Standard”) uses freshly-brewed espresso from Poindexter, Tito’s vodka, Borghetti coffee liqueur, and a pinch of salt.

Pints from the draft system will include Newport Craft’s “Rhode Trip,” a hazy, juicy New England IPA with mosaic, citra, and galaxy hops; Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company’s (based out of Worcester, Mass.) “Pulp Daddy,” which is a “juice forward” IPA with a taste of nectar; and rotating seasonal selections from Samuel Adams (starting with Octoberfest) and Two Roads Brewing (based out of Stratford, Conn.).

Prosecco from Wickford Village-based Gooseneck Vineyards will also be poured on draft.

The wine list names several familiar brands like J. Lohr, Kim Crawford, AIX, Maschio, and Kendall Jackson; but also others such as an Italian red blend from Pasqua Passimento and an unoaked French chardonnay by Maison Louis Latour.

Sparkles-by-the-bottle include two French Bruts: Tattinger (for $75) and Veuve Clicquot (for $120).

Other entrée dishes include a salmon coated with poppy, fennel, sesame, and caraway seeds (a blend often known as “everything”), then grilled and piled on farro risotto, garlic spinach, and roasted tomato (for $22). And the bourbon brisket is stacked with golden Texas Toast, potato salad, and slaw (for $21).

Their menu boasts eight sandwiches and burgers (from $13-$17), all paired with the decision to pick either tots, potato salad, corn on the cob, crispy fries, or a side salad to go on the side.

The Reiners’ burger may be the most grand, with two buttery halves of a brioche bun holding two 4-ounce patties, a house mayo and cajun-seasoning based sauce, North Country Smokehouse bacon (which has received national acclaim and starts as lean pork bellies selected from Canadian family farms, marinated in dark maple syrup brine and double smoked), shredded greens, tomato slices, and American cheese (for $17).

But their lighter choices can also be seen as country club staples, such as the egg salad sandwich (for $13), tuna melt (for $15), and turkey club (for $14). And their spinach and bacon salad incorporates that same North Country Smokehouse bacon from the burger, pickled red onions, Great Hill blue cheese, in-house candied pecans, and tossed with a honey balsamic vinaigrette.

The Graduate Hotel, formerly the Providence Biltmore until late 2017, has never had a restaurant in the space. Previously, when the Biltmore welcomed guests into Providence, a carousel of restaurants used the space, from Davio’s to McCormick & Schmick’s. And the name “Reiners” comes from the drug store that was built in the same space nearly 100 years prior, according to Zachary Massaro, Infuse Hospitality’s director of operations. An old photo of the old drug store will be hung at the bar.

“Yes, we have that vibe of sports bar with some pub grub,” said Morris. “But I never wanted to work in a place where you opened up a package, heated it up, and slammed some prepared food on a plate. We took what’s nostalgic, familiar, and made it something fresh.”

Reiners Bar & Game Room, 11 Dorrance St., Providence, opens Aug. 31. Hours: Monday to Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.





