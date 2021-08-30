Thousands of Mass. students return to classrooms amid third pandemic-era school year

Thousands of Massachusetts students are masking up and heading back to classrooms for full-time, in-person learning this week, starting the third academic year marked by the anxieties and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite concerns that the highly transmissible Delta variant could complicate the safety of in-person learning, Massachusetts school leaders have chosen to keep remote learning off the table as an option this year.
Some of Massachusetts’ largest school districts welcomed students back on Monday, including Springfield and Worcester. Lowell students will return to school on Tuesday, Lawrence and Fall River on Wednesday, and Brockton and New Bedford on Thursday.
Boston and Newton public schools both will begin on Sept. 9, after the Labor Day and Rosh Hashanah holidays. In Revere, students returned Aug. 25, earlier than most other public schools in the state.
In an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus at school, nearly all Massachusetts students and staff members will be required to wear masks for the start of the academic year, regardless of vaccination status. Students are exempt from the requirement if they are under 5 years old, or have a medical or behavioral condition that interferes with mask-wearing.
After Oct. 1, schools whose student and staff member population are at least 80 percent vaccinated will be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people only; unvaccinated people still will be required to wear masks.
School districts also are being offered access once again this year to free pooled testing programs.
Additionally, schools have been encouraged to host vaccine clinics to increase vaccination rates among eligible students and staff members. Governor Charlie Baker and Secretary of Education James Peyser are expected to attend one of those vaccine clinics in Everett on Monday.
