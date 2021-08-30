Three Newton police officers to participate in Georgetown University ‘ABLE’ training program

The program is a partnership between the Georgetown Innovative Policing Program and the law firm Sheppard Mullin, according to the university.

The ABLE Project is intended to promote officer health and wellness and to create a police culture in which officers prevent misconduct and avoid mistakes, according to Georgetown University. The name is an acronym for “Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement.”

Three Newton police officers will participate in a Georgetown University program that trains police to intervene and prevent officers from engaging in misconduct and harmful behavior and making mistakes, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Fuller said Newton officers will join police from Lawrence, Arlington, Boston, Brookline, and Chelsea, as well as the Northeastern University Police, to participate in the training program.

The Newton Police Department is committed to achieving the standards of the ABLE program, according to a statement from Fuller, including on issues such as training and accountability. The city’s Police Reform Task Force recommended the training program, Fuller said.

“The training prepares officers to intervene routinely and to create a culture that supports peer intervention. Importantly, the training also embraces the health and wellness of police officers,” the statement said.

The department will select three officers for the project’s training program, who will then be certified as instructors who can teach the rest of the department’s personnel, according to the statement.

Fuller in the statement thanked two community members who joined her in writing support letters for Newton police to apply for the university’s program: Michelle Luo, the co-chairwoman of the Chinese American Association of Newton (CAAN), and the Rev. Devlin Scott, pastor of NewCity Church.

