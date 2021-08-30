Police: 17-year-old from Providence was allegedly stabbed to death by a 44-year-old Boston man

A 17-year-old Providence, Rhode Island, boy was fatally stabbed in Dorchester Saturday morning, and Boston police are now searching for a 44-year-old man they allege committed the attack.

Javare Sommerville was found by police bleeding from a stab wound when they responded to the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road around 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Sommerville was rushed to a Boston hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police, in a posting on bpdnews.com Monday afternoon identified Sommerville as the victim and said they had obtained an arrest warrant from Dorchester Municipal Court charging Omara Shears, with the teen’s murder. Shears was described as a Boston man who should be considered armed and dangerous.