Baker says Mass. has one of highest youth vaccination rates; five million residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot

“The bottom line is, we’ve gotten to the point here where about five million people have gotten at least a first dose,” Baker said during the briefing. “That means over five million people are likely to be fully vaccinated at some point in the not-too-distant future here, because people in Massachusetts have been incredibly good about getting a second dose if they get a first dose. ... [W]e also are starting with one of the highest youth vaccination rates in the country, with about 65 percent of our 12 to 15-year-olds being vaccinated, and a fairly similar percentage for our 16 to 19 year olds as well.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that more than 5 million Massachusetts residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and that roughly two thirds of kids 12 and up are currently inoculated against the virus, a statistic that has officials hoping the return to in-person learning at public schools can be done safely.

The vaccine clinics, Baker said, will help pad the numbers even further.

Advertisement

“We obviously are anticipating that these clinics will help us continue to advance those numbers as we go forward,” Baker said. “And we’re looking forward to working with everybody to enhance and improve our performance on all of those measures. Ultimately we think vaccines are the best way to keep kids safe as well, and to keep our schools safe.”

Thousands of students in Massachusetts are returning to classrooms this week for the start of a third academic year tinted by the anxieties of the coronavirus pandemic. Two of Massachusetts’ largest school districts, Springfield and Worcester, returned on Monday. Boston Public Schools will reopen on Sept. 9, following the Labor Day and Rosh Hashanah holidays.

Advertisement

Vaccine clinics like the one in Everett on Monday have been among the many tools the Baker administration has encouraged districts to utilize to get more students vaccinated and to keep schools safe this fall.

Even the state’s universal masking mandate, which went into effect inside school buildings last week, will ultimately rely on a vaccination threshold to determine whether it’s safe for students or staff members to unmask.

Until Oct. 1, all students and staff — regardless of vaccination status — will be required to wear masks. But starting in October, schools that reach 80 percent of the student and staff body fully vaccinated are expected to be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people; unvaccinated students will still need to mask.

The Baker administration had an about-face in recent weeks regarding mask mandates for schools, instituting one last week after weeks of only strongly recommending that unvaccinated people wear masks indoors.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.