Death of Mass. woman after Phoenix mountain hike ruled accidental

Tramonte, who was from the Boston area, was in Arizona visiting a man for the first time after they reportedly met online.

According to Phoenix TV station KTVK, the brief report said 31-year-old Angela Tramonte’s July 30 death was due to “environmental heat exposure.”

PHOENIX (AP) — The death of a Massachusetts woman while hiking a Phoenix mountain in July has been ruled accidental by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said the two hiked Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain around 1 p.m. on a hot day and neither of them reportedly had water with them.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said the woman became overheated about halfway up the trail.

Tramonte asked her companion to continue to the top of the mountain to take pictures so that she could share them on her friends on social media.

Tramonte went back down the mountain.

Around 4:40 p.m., fire crews found her unconscious near a home along the side of the mountain.

Tramonte was pronounced dead at the scene and Phoenix police said foul play wasn’t suspected.