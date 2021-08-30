Elsie Eiler has been the sole resident of a Nebraska town for years. So she was surprised to find out the US Census reported the population had doubled

Her role as the owner of a popular tavern located only fives miles from the South Dakota border — as well as the mayor, librarian, clerk, and more — cemented her status as a celebrity of sorts. She has been interviewed by publications ranging from the BBC to Country Living to Eater .

For nearly two decades, Elsie Eiler has been the sole resident of Monowi — a small incorporated village in Nebraska. After her husband, Rudy, passed away in 2004, she became not only the most powerful person but in town, but the only one.

So with all the publicity she has received for her unique standing, and time spent alone, Eiler was fairly surprised to find out that the US Census Bureau was reporting that Monowi’s population had doubled in size after the 2020 tally, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

In recent years, it had been documented that Monowi was the only incorporated place in the entire country with a population of one: an 87-year-old woman who virtually does it all.

“Well, then someone’s been hiding from me, and there’s nowhere to live but my house,” Eiler told the Nebraska newspaper last week. “But if you find out who he is, let me know?”

It turns out that her new neighbor is just a figment of the imagination — a data blip created by an algorithm. In the interest of protecting Eiler’s personal information, the Census Bureau added the nonexistent resident, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

“What you’re seeing there is the noise we add to the data, so you can’t figure out who is living there,” a spokeswoman for the agency told the paper. “It protects the privacy of the respondent and the confidentiality of the data they provide.”

A spokeswoman for the Census Bureau told the local outlet that while the agency does not invent respondents, it does “shift them from one census block to another,” the newspaper reported.

“We take the same number of people, but we move them around,” she told the Lincoln Journal Star. “When you look at it all the way out, it’s correct.”

The relatively minor discrepancies may appear confusing at the “micro-level” — including to those like Eiler who suddenly come to find out they have a neighbor when they do not in reality — but the spokeswoman told the paper the numbers are accurate on a big picture scale, such as at the “congressional district level.”

The practice, according to the Census Bureau, is called disclosure avoidance. Although the government agency has used confidentiality protection methods in the past, it said that the advancement of technology and availability of information has rendered past resources “obsolete.”

“Those legacy methods are no match for hackers aiming to piece together the identities of the people and businesses behind published data,” the agency says on its website. Inspired by “cryptographic principles,” it created a new disclosure avoidance system to withstand modern threats and protect the data released this year.

The system is designed to protect the privacy of people so that others are not able to access their responses to questions on the Census, including what information they gave for categories like race, gender, and age.

But employing differential privacy runs the risk of skewing reported populations of large communities and even entire counties, David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, told the Lincoln Journal Star. While small towns may show population sizes smaller than they actually are, places like Monowi may appear to have grown in size to an extent that they have not.

“They’re trying to make a balance between data access and the confidentiality of the respondents,” Drozd said. “It’s a fine line to walk. But there’s going to be places that don’t match reality.”

Although it turns out Eiler does not have a neighbor after all, she appears to be doing just fine regardless. At the end of June, Monowi Tavern — which she took over running with her late husband decades ago — crowds gathered in the sparely-populated area to express their gratitude to her and the business she has now run for 50 years, Nebraska Public Media reported.

As the only resident in town, she is required to advertise mayoral elections with a sign she posts on her bar — the only business in town — and vote for herself, as well as produce a municipal plan each year, raise taxes to keep utilities running, and manage other responsibilities typically divided among a number of people, the BBC reported.

But Eiler would not have it any other way.

“I’m happy here. I grew up here, I’m used to this, and I know what I want,” she told BBC last year. “It’s just hard to change after so many years.”

