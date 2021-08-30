Man accosts MSNBC reporter during live Hurricane Ida coverage

Shaquille Brewster, a correspondent for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing the storm’s impacts on the coastal Mississippi city after it made landfall in Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Sunday. In the background of Brewster’s report, a man parked his white pickup truck nearby, according to a video of MSNBC’s coverage that was posted to Twitter.

MSNBC’s coverage of the aftermath of Hurricane Ida was suddenly disrupted on Monday when a man approached a reporter during a live report from Gulfport, Miss., and physically accosted him.

The man exited the car and began running over to Brewster. He can be heard angrily yelling about “reporting accurately” as he approaches Brewster and the news crew.

As Brewster continues his coverage, the man can be heard in the background continuing to speak. The man appears to become increasingly enraged, leading Brewster to end the segment due to the disruption the man is causing and return the network’s coverage to Craig Melvin, an anchor in the studio.

As Brewster passes off his report to Melvin, live video from Gulfport continues to play, and the man can be seen approaching Brewster closely and continuing to yell, prompting Brewster to use his microphone to create distance between them before the shot cuts off.

“Hey. Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey,” Melvin said, expressing concern at the man’s harassment of Brewster. “We’re going to check in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There is a lot of crazy out there. A lot of crazy.”

It was not immediately clear what happened to Brewster after the camera feed cut away, but Melvin later reported that he was safe.

“You probably saw or heard a few moments ago one of our correspondents was disrupted by some wacky guy during his live shot there in Mississippi,” Melvin said. “Pleased to report that Shaquille Brewster is doing just fine. Shaq is okay.”

No further information about the incident was released by MSNBC as of Monday afternoon.

Melvin took to Twitter to call the incident “beyond unacceptable and disgusting.”

Brewster confirmed he was okay on Twitter, thanking viewers for their concern and writing that “the team and I are all good!”

