Members of US advisory panel on vaccines say boosters might not be needed yet

“Process really does matter,” said Dr. Beth Bell, a clinical professor of global health at the University of Washington. “At the moment, we don’t have a lot of evidence of reduced vaccine effectiveness” against the most serious potential outcomes of COVID-19, meaning hospitalizations and deaths.

Some members of the advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said inoculating the unvaccinated in the country was a higher priority and that the Biden administration may have jumped the gun by announcing plans to offer boosters starting Sept. 20.

Several members of a US advisory panel on vaccines expressed skepticism Monday that COVID-19 booster shots are needed as urgently as the Biden administration has suggested.

Another committee member, Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot, an associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, said some hospitals have begun giving health care workers third doses of the messenger RNA vaccines because officials mistakenly believe federal regulators have authorized it. The misunderstanding, she said, highlights the need for vaccine guidance to “come through normal avenues.”

The Biden administration said on Aug. 18 that it was seeking to offer booster shots to all people fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, starting in about a month. Federal officials were alarmed by data from Israel indicating that the Pfizer vaccine’s protection against severe disease had fallen significantly for elderly people who received their second shot in January or February. Experts say effectiveness could be waning for a variety of reasons, including the passage of time, the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, and people abandoning masks.

In laying out the plan, Biden initially said people would receive boosters eight months after they received their second shot of the two messenger RNA vaccines. On Friday, he said boosters might come even sooner ― just five months after the second shot ― although the White House quickly modified that, saying the plan hadn’t changed.

Some committee members Monday indicated they might endorse booster shots, but felt that communities of color, which have been hit especially hard by COVID-19, should be among the earliest recipients, along with elderly residents of long-term care facilities, and health care workers.

Nothing can happen until the Food and Drug Administration clears boosters for the general population, as the agency did on Aug. 16 for certain immunocompromised individuals. The FDA hasn’t given a timetable for when it will act and is still reviewing booster efficacy and safety data. The panel that met Monday, which is officially called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, would act afterward and recommend to the CDC how the vaccine should be distributed.

The timetable remains hazy. Dr. Sara Oliver, a medical epidemiologist with the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told the committee that regulators might have more data for the panel to consider at a mid-September meeting.

Several studies suggest the mRNA vaccines remain effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization but may have become less effective in preventing infection or mild symptomatic illness, according to slides presented by Oliver.

Since the Delta variant was identified, vaccine efficacy against infections has ranged between 39 percent and 84 percent, depending on the region, according to the presentation, which cited several studies. Vaccine efficacy against hospitalization ranges from 75 percent to 95 percent.

Oliver said the working group she leads believes the top priority should continue to be vaccination of unvaccinated individuals. Planning for booster doses, she said, “should not deter outreach for delivery of [the] primary series to unvaccinated individuals.”

And that includes people overseas.

“Uncontrolled spread globally that could result in new variants threatens control of the pandemic everywhere,” she said.

It’s not uncommon for a vaccine to require one or two booster doses without becoming an annual ritual.

The shingles vaccine requires a second shot two to six months after the first, Oliver said. The hepatitis A vaccine requires a second shot six months after the first. The hepatitis B vaccine requires a second shot within two months and a third shot within 18 months of the first. And the vaccine for human papillomavirus, or HPV, requires a second shot within two months and a third shot within six months.

The plan to roll out booster shots has stirred controversy in the United States and abroad. Some experts say it’s prudent to bolster waning protection before long. Others say the available scientific evidence doesn’t justify it, particularly given that only 60 percent of Americans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Jesse Goodman, a professor of medicine at Georgetown University who is not a member of the committee, agrees that protection against infection from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be waning.

But “it’s not clear whether this decrease in protection against infection translates at this time into reduced protection by the vaccines against the more important and serious outcomes,” Goodman, the FDA’s chief scientist under former president Barack Obama, said in an e-mail. “So far, even recent US data indicates very high levels of protection against hospitalization and death.”

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.