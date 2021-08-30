‘Please send help’: Amid reports of people trapped after Hurricane Ida, a group of volunteers dubbed the Cajun Navy moves in

In many of the posts, people listed addresses and how many people were in the home, warning they or their loved ones were stuck in attics with water levels rising quickly. Some said there were elderly people and young children among those trapped.

Residents in LaPlace, La., a community in St. John the Baptist Parish that sits along the east bank of the Mississippi River, took to social media in the hours after Ida passed through with desperate pleas for help, with some fleeing to their attics to escape rising floodwaters.

A network of volunteers is fanning out in Louisiana to assist authorities with rescuing people from potentially perilous circumstances in their homes after Hurricane Ida slammed into the state on Sunday, bringing significant flooding to communities near bodies of water.

The Cajun Navy, a group of volunteers who are helping law enforcement search for and rescue people from their homes, is sending out up to 25 people, about a dozen boats, and equipment like chainsaws and all-terrain vehicles to assist law enforcement, Jordy Bloodsworth, the Cajun Navy’s fleet captain, said in an interview on The Today Show.

“I have a list of somewhere around 30 addresses with up to nine people in some of these homes,” Bloodsworth said. “There’s a couple hundred people alone right there, and I’m sure there’s plenty more, so it could be the thousands number that people keep saying.”

In an interview with CNN, Bloodsworth said some people have been able to contact the group despite cell coverage deteriorating and 911 in New Orleans seeing issues as a result of the storm. Family members have called to report their loved ones trapped in houses, or people needing help have posted to Facebook or other social media websites. The Cajun Navy volunteers then compare their list of people who need to be rescued with police, paramedics, and fire officials, Bloodsworth said.

Bloodsworth said in The Today Show interview that he wasn’t sure exactly how deep the water levels are in some homes, but he estimated it was between 1 and 6 feet. The degradation of cell phone service has made it difficult to get in touch with law enforcement authorities to coordinate the rescue effort, he said.

In an interview with Fox News, Brian Trascher, a Cajun Navy spokesman, described the group as filling a gap in the country’s federal disaster response.

“FEMA and the National Guard, they’re not set up to be first responders,” Trascher said. “We’re grateful for them, they’ll be here when they get here, they’re going to do a good job, but there’s a gap between when the government can respond and when people actually need immediate help, and that’s the hole that we try to fill.”

The National Weather Service in New Orleans warned on Sunday night that it has received reports of “significant flooding” in LaPlace as the eastern eye wall of the hurricane was affecting the area and bringing hurricane-force winds.

St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard said in an interview late Sunday night with 4WWL, a CBS television affiliate in Louisiana, that there have been reports of people whose homes are flooded and need to be evacuated in LaPlace.

On Sunday night, first responders weren’t yet responding to calls for help because conditions were still dangerous, Hotard said.

Hotard said the reports of flooding in LaPlace are sporadic. Areas that are seeing the most flooding are those in low-lying areas that typically take in water because they’re closer to Lake Pontchartrain.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed flooding in LaPlace after strong winds during the storm pushed multiple feet of water through the community. In the hours after Ida passed through, people appeared to be using boats to navigate streets.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development tweeted photos on Monday morning of flooding on the I-10 highway in LaPlace.

The Louisiana National Guard tweeted on Monday morning that its members were starting its search and rescue operations in LaPlace.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, battering the state with rain and wind, leaving at least one person dead, damaging its electrical grid, and at one point knocking out electricity to all of New Orleans.

Officials warned that additional deaths would be likely and the city could be without power for weeks. Hospitals and medical facilities were operating on generators amid an effort to evacuate patients to other cities.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.