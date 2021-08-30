Watch live cameras as Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, and is reportedly one of the most powerful storms to ever strike the United States. So far, it has knocked out power to all of New Orleans and has resulted in at least one death.
Ida hit as a Category 4 storm and happened to take place on the same date that Hurricane Katrina caused severe devastation in Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years ago.
Significant flooding has been reported so far, according to the Associated Press. Strong winds have also blown the roofs off of buildings.
Here is a look at the storm through live cameras. There is a possibility they may go offline due to conditions.
Traffic cameras throughout Louisiana
Biloxi, Mississippi
Gulf Shores, Alabama
Destin, Florida
Current conditions in New Orleans
