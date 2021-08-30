Standing firm in a war zone — one we’re exiting

But notwithstanding this tragedy and worst-case scenario, Biden has succeeded in rescuing not only the lives of more Afghans and Americans than was expected only days ago, but, to some extent, also his own credibility. In the space of a couple of frenetic weeks, after all, the president has successfully overseen history’s most massive airlift for the evacuation of more than 100,000 civilians.

In his speech Thursday to the American people, marked by deep grief following the tragic and wanton killing of US troops at the Kabul airport, President Biden demonstrated the anguish of a leader whose characteristic empathy and his vow to avenge these deaths mirrors the sentiments of the country at large. The president’s controversial decision on US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuation of civilians had resulted in the feared and inevitable consequence of US casualties.

Advertisement

The president is not emerging unscathed from the Afghanistan debacle, and solutions to this endless war will be endlessly debated. But his 11th-hour mustering of the full resources of the US military to rescue thousands — and to extricate the military itself — may eventually be seen as the best that could be reasonably expected in this essentially no-win situation.

Roger Hirschberg

South Burlington, Vt.





A crisis of confidence — in our president

Why do I think of the word “malaise” when I look at Joe Biden? Jimmy Carter, part 2?

Bob Carvin

North Easton





There was never going to be an easy exit

When are our politicians and certain factions of our citizenry going to understand that we cannot, as a country, try to perfect other countries? We cannot even perfect our own country, much less engage in nation-building.

The situation in Afghanistan is sorry, tragic, and corrupt, and it has been for 20 years. Yes, there were moderate improvements in the lives of some but obviously not enough to create a groundswell and inspire Afghan unanimity to control the growth and strength of their country. The American investment has been beyond generous in both blood and money, and it is well past time for our leaders to accept that they cannot democratize without the cooperation and support of a majority of the subject people, in this case a people made up of at least 14 distinct ethnic groups.

Advertisement

We completed our original mission, killed Osama bin Laden, and largely defeated Al Qaeda. We should have been satisfied. We wanted more. It is a good thing to want better for those suffering around the world. However, when do we learn to accept the achievable and shed the unachievable?

Stop bashing President Biden for ending this miserable war, however messily. To have gotten out clean was always a near impossibility. The loss of American and Afghan lives that we’re seeing now is more proof that there is no end to the tragedy of Afghanistan.

Betty Whitney

Newton





The world is lucky that Biden, not Trump, is at the helm

Re “Biden’s domestic gains are overshadowed by his blunders in Afghanistan” (Letters, Aug. 24): Let’s remember that Donald J. Trump was our president just seven months ago. While many blast President Biden’s miscalculation in Afghanistan, we should consider that earlier this year, we had a president who consistently abdicated responsibility and who was known to not have plans for many major policy decisions. If it was up to Trump in a second term, he might have aggressively gotten us out in May, according to his deal with the Taliban.

Advertisement

With the Biden administration, there is a benchmark of clarity on what is happening next. There have been regular press conferences, and Biden has spoken on his plans involving further action. There is indeed room to criticize Biden’s mishandling, but we, as well as the rest of the world, should feel safe knowing that there is an active and responsive administration in the White House, rather than one that acts on raw emotions and unilateral will.

Yahel Tamir

Newton