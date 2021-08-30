The truth about the Kabul airport attack is personal to Massachusetts

All 13 service members who died when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at an airport gate were heroes. But Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario, 25 — one of those killed in the attack — was also “the hero of Lawrence,” as her sister, Rosalinda Rosario, described her to the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune . In every phase of her short life, she was a natural leader who believed in helping others.

That was certainly true last week, when Johanny Rosario and another female Marine killed in the blast — Sergeant Nicole Gee — took on the job of searching women and children before they could fly to safety. It’s dangerous, hands-on work that in conservative Afghanistan could be done only by women.

In Rosario, you could see the makings of a hero before she volunteered for that difficult task. During a time of family challenges, she became her sister’s guardian, according to court records. At Lawrence High School, she was a role model to younger students enrolled in the junior ROTC program. “When she walked into the room, everybody noticed her,” retired US Army Major Kathleen Romano told the Globe. As a cadet, she volunteered at a Lawrence meal center run by a local church. She participated in Salem State University’s Upward Bound Program from 2011 until she graduated from high school, in 2014, and Wanda Marquez, who worked with her there, called her “very special, very friendly, very smart.” According to her sister, Rosario was also working to earn her bachelor’s degree, and her goal was to become a social worker and protect children from abuse.

According to information supplied by the Marines, Rosario spent 6½ years in the military and served as supply chief for the Fifth Marine Expeditionary Brigade based in Bahrain. Just last May, the brigade honored her for her handling of daily administrative functions, writing on a Facebook post, “Congratulations on your hard work and valuable contributions to the mission.” (The military listed her name as Johanny Rosario Pichardo, but her family uses the shortened name.)

Service to others and, of course, to country. Loyalty and bravery. Then, in a huge, horrific blast, all the great promise of these young Americans was cut short. That’s the heartbreaking thread connecting every one of the 13 service members who died. Their families will always feel their staggering loss. Nothing can change that. But how should the rest of us honor them? Speeches and tweets from politicians are meaningless. Inscribing the names of the dead on plaques goes only so far. Partisan bickering insults their memories. After all, they died in service to a country that’s supposed to represent us all.

But I do believe in the need for honest answers to questions about how we got to this point, and accountability from leaders, past and current. What were the exact terms of Donald Trump’s withdrawal agreement with the Taliban? Why did President Biden stick with it? Why did requests from lawmakers and humanitarian groups to speed up relocation efforts of Afghan allies run into bureaucratic walls? Was US intelligence about the Taliban wrong, or just ignored? And what led up to the airport attack?

According to Politico, the Pentagon knew about plans for a “mass casualty” attack at the Kabul airport 24 hours before it happened. Commanders calling into a morning update session relayed information that the Abbey Gate, was “highest risk.” There were plans to close it, but according to Politico, “the Americans decided to keep the gate open longer than they wanted in order to allow their British allies, who had accelerated their withdrawal timeline, to continue evacuating their personnel.” According to this report, that’s why American troops were still processing people at Abbey Gate when the suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest, killing nearly 200 people, including “the hero of Lawrence.”

The Pentagon lambasted the Politico report, saying it was “based on the unlawful disclosure of classified information and internal deliberations of a sensitive nature.” That doesn’t make it untrue — and to honor Rosario and the others who died, truth is what we need.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.