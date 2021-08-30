EMass boys’ soccer: Beverly’s Nick Braganca and Norwell’s Mischa Spasic headline Players to Watch

Naderson Curtis, Manchester Essex — The senior midfielder is the reigning Cape Ann Baker Division MVP and a three-time league all-star. He is a strong playmaker and finisher.

Nick Braganca, Beverly — The 6-foot-2-inch central midfielder returns for his senior season after earning EMass, All-State, All-New England, and Globe All-Scholastic honors last fall, when he tallied eight goals and 10 assists in 11 games.

Lars Bjork, Concord-Carlisle — The reigning Dual County League champion Patriots will be captained by the four-year varsity defender who is a “great leader on the field,” said C-C coach Ray Pavlik. The stalwart in the back will play an integral role for a squad aiming to build off last fall’s 11-1 finish.

Advertisement

Zachariah Foster, Brockton — A talented defender, the All-State selection helped propel the Boxers to the Southeast Conference title last fall with a 3-2 win over New Bedford.

Jair Gomes DePina, Burke — In April, he netted two goals to propel the Tigers to a 3-1 win over Latin Academy in the Boston City League championship game. He registered eight goals and four assists in the Fall II season as a sophomore.

Kyle Joyce, Peabody — He scored 15 goals in eight games for the Tanners last season, earning All-State honors. The striker will continue to use his pace and technical ability to add to that tally this season.

Will Schiffer, Nauset — The midfielder paced the Warriors to a 12-0 season with 14 goals last fall when Nauset outscored foes, 69-2. The Cape and Islands League All-Star is a senior captain.

Adam Stelljes, Archbishop Williams — He nearly doubled his goal tally and tripled his number of assists from his sophomore to junior year, recording 17 goals and three assists in 15 games. He scored in a 2-1 Central Catholic League Cup championship win over Bishop Fenwick.

Advertisement

Mischa Spasic, Norwell — The two-time All-State midfielder led the Clippers to an undefeated regular season as a junior, recording six goals and six assists in eight games. The senior was the South Shore Sullivan Division MVP and a Globe All-Scholastic.

Joey Waterman, St. John’s Prep — The keeper was stellar in his junior season, in which he went unbeaten and recorded five shutouts in eight games. The 6-foot-1-inch All-State selection plans to play at Middlebury.

Eric Widrick, Arlington — A Middlesex League and EMass All-Star, as well as an All-State selection last fall, he will once again anchor the Spy Ponders defense. He is headed to Colgate next year.

Matt Doherty contributed to this story.

Christoper Williams can be reached at christopher.williams@globe.com.