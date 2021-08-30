Game 133: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox were so close to getting a three-game sweep at Cleveland and extending their winning streak to four games. But Cleveland was able to to rally from a 5-4 deficit in the eighth inning Sunday for a 7-5 win.

A win would have allowed the Red Sox to take some momentum into their four-game series with the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. Instead, the Sox find themselves eight games back (nine in the loss column) in the AL East, with just 30 games remaining. Here are the standings.

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Sox in tonight’s opener.