Game 133: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox were so close to getting a three-game sweep at Cleveland and extending their winning streak to four games. But Cleveland was able to to rally from a 5-4 deficit in the eighth inning Sunday for a 7-5 win.
A win would have allowed the Red Sox to take some momentum into their four-game series with the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. Instead, the Sox find themselves eight games back (nine in the loss column) in the AL East, with just 30 games remaining. Here are the standings.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Sox in tonight’s opener.
Lineups
RED SOX (75-57): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.57 ERA)
RAYS (82-48): TBA
Pitching: RHP Luis Patiño (3-3, 4.53 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Patiño: Xander Bogaerts 1-3, Rafael Devers 1-2, Jarren Duran 1-3, J.D. Martinez 0-3, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Christian Vázquez 0-3
Rays vs. Pivetta: Randy Arozarena 1-4, Nelson Cruz 0-2, Yandy Díaz 0-4, Wander Franco 1-5, Kevin Kiermaier 0-5, Brandon Lowe 1-4, Manuel Margot 2-11, Austin Meadows 0-8, Francisco Mejía 0-3, Joey Wendle 0-4, Mike Zunino 0-2
Stat of the day: Rays rookie Wander Franco, 20, has an on-base streak of 29 games, the second-longest streak in AL history by a player under age 21. Only Mickey Mantle had a longer streak — a 36-game run from 1951-52.
Notes: Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo will stay behind in Cleveland to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend … Tuesday’s starter is still up in the air for the Sox. Chris Sale will start Wednesday and Eduardo Rodriguez will pitch Thursday … Pivetta will make his fourth career start against the Rays, all this season. He is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA overall and 0-1 with a 2.38 ERA in two starts at Tropicana Field … Patiño will make his second start against the Red Sox. He allowed six hits and four runs in six innings but didn’t get a decision in Tampa Bay’s 8-4 win Aug. 10.
