Indianapolis Colts put three starters, including QB Carson Wentz, on reserve/COVID-19 list

Wentz, center Ryan Kelly , and receiver Zach Pascal join two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the sideline because of health and safety protocols. Fisher tested positive for the virus last week.

Carson Wentz’s big week was cut short Monday when the Indianapolis Colts put three starters, including their top quarterback, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coach Frank Reich planned to use this week to test Wentz and Nelson, who both had foot surgery earlier this month to remove a bone fragment. Both did limited work three straight days last week and were cleared for full action this week.

Advertisement

“They need to be ready to go Wednesday, like the game is being played Wednesday so they can practice full on Wednesday, practice full on Thursday,” Reich said on a video call Sunday.

“So, in order to get there for Wednesday and Thursday, they’re going to have to do some work this week. They’re going to have to prove that they can bounce back from a good day’s work and follow it up with another day.”

That won’t happen now — at least not for Wentz, who already missed three weeks because of the injured left foot.

Kelly also missed three weeks with a hyperextended left elbow.

Pascal has been the Colts most consistent receiver the past two seasons when they were hit hard by injuries.

Fisher isn’t expected to play until late September or early October because he’s still recovering from the torn Achilles’ tendon he suffered in last season’s AFC championship game.

It’s unclear whether Kelly, Pascal or Wentz tested positive or were close contacts to someone who did.

The loss of Wentz is the toughest blow because of his limited amount of work with his new teammates. Reich remains hopeful Wentz, who was acquired from Philadelphia in a March trade, will start the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle. If he can’t, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason would likely make his NFL debut.

Advertisement

Davis added to Titans’ COVID-19 list

The Tennessee Titans’ virus outbreak has grown again with starting right guard Nate Davis added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Davis joined the list a day after starting center Ben Jones went on the list. Currently, nine Titans players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list with five of those starters, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and tight end Geoff Swaim. Outside linebacker Harold Landry III is the only defensive starter on the reserve list.

Tennessee opens the season Sept. 12 by hosting Arizona.

Coach Mike Vrabel remains in quarantine after saying he tested positive Aug. 22. He told reporters Monday morning he was “not aware” of any coaches or players returning from NFL protocols.

Wide receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant coach Jason Houghtaling missed the preseason finale because of the league protocols for the virus. Special teams coach Craig Aukerman and defensive lineman Anthony Rush are the only two Titans to return from the protocols so far.

The reserve list is for players who tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined after close contact with an infected person. A player or coach must be asymptomatic and test negative twice at least 24 hours apart over 48 hours. Unvaccinated players or coaches must spend 10 days in quarantine after testing positive.

Advertisement

Surgery ahead for Vikings’ Smith

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt their first injury setback of the season, with knee surgery scheduled for on-the-rise tight end Irv Smith Jr. that will likely sideline him for at least a few games. Coach Mike Zimmer said Smith will have the procedure done this week. The timetable for Smith’s return won’t be known until after the surgery on his meniscus, depending on how significant of a repair is required. Smith’s injury occurred sometime during Friday’s preseason loss at Kansas City, but “it’s hard to know exactly what happened,” Zimmer said … Lions backup quarterback Tim Boyle needs surgery after breaking his right thumb in the team’s preseason finale loss to the Colts on Friday. Detroit coach Dan Campbell said the team is hopeful it is not a season-ending injury. Third-year pro David Blough becomes Detroit’s No. 2 quarterback behind Jared Goff, who was acquired from the Rams in an offseason trade, heading into a Week 1 home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Giants trade for Price

The Giants acquired center Billy Price from the Bengals in a trade for defensive lineman B.J. Hill. Giants coach Joe Judge confirmed Hill had been traded and the Bengals announced they acquired Hill for Price, the 21st pick overall in the 2018 draft. Neither player was projected to be a starter this season. Hill did not play in the Giants’ loss to the Patriots in the preseason finale because of the impending trade, Judge said … The Bills relieved a logjam at defensive end by trading Darryl Johnson to the Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022. Johnson proved to be the odd man out at a position the Bills spent the offseason restocking with talent. Buffalo used its first two draft picks on defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham, and signed Efe Obada in free agency … The Chiefs cut running backs Darwin Thompson and Derrick Gore, both of whom showed some flashes in the preseason. Thompson was a sixth-round pick in 2019 who had appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons, and Gore had a nifty 56-yard touchdown reception as the Chiefs wrapped up preseason with a win over Minnesota. The fact both were let go means starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and longtime backup Darrel Williams (concussion) should be ready for the Sept. 12 opener against Cleveland.

Advertisement

Saints hit field in Texas

After Saints players, staff, and family members relocated to North Texas ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, coach Sean Payton said the team will practice through Wednesday at AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys.

That comes before a previously planned break leading into the start of the regular season. The Saints are then scheduled to resume practice next Monday, though Payton said that it would be unrealistic to believe that would be at their headquarters in Metairie, La., even though initial reports from people there indicated that the facility handled the storm “overall pretty well.”

Payton said he had heard nothing about the scheduled Sept. 12 season opener at home against the Green Bay Packers that is to be played in the Superdome.

Advertisement

“Obviously we’ll have a plan B. And, you know, there are a lot of other things probably from a priority standpoint that are more important for our city,” Payton said. “But that all being said, you know, we fully anticipate starting the regular season with Green Bay and then the question would be where that game’s at.”

The office of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has described damage to the area’s power grid appeared “catastrophic,” and officials warned it could be weeks before power is fully restored.

When Ida was in the Gulf of Mexico with a projected path toward the Gulf Coast region, the Saints’ third and final pregame game that was supposed to be played in the Superdome last Saturday was canceled.