Indians catcher Wilson Ramos out for year with torn knee ligaments

The 34-year-old Ramos played in 44 games this season — nine with Cleveland, 35 with Detroit. He batted .226 with two homers and seven RBIs for the Indians, who have been without Gold Glove catcher Roberto Pérez for much of the year.

Ramos tore his ACL and MCL in the seventh inning of Cleveland’s win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He fielded a weak hit in front of the plate and was throwing to second base when his left knee buckled and he crumpled to the infield grass.

Indians catcher Wilson Ramos will require season-ending surgery for torn ligaments in his left knee, the team said Monday.

Pérez was placed on the injured list earlier this month with right shoulder inflammation and back spasms. He spent 60 days on the IL earlier this season after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger, which was broken in April when reliever James Karinchak crossed him up on a pitch against the Chicago White Sox.

Austin Hedges has handled most of Cleveland’s catching duties this season.

Ramos drove in two runs Sunday. After he got hurt, Hedges replaced him and hit a game-tying home run.

Last-place Pirates fire hitting coach Rick Eckstein

The last-place Pittsburgh Pirates have fired hitting coach Rick Eckstein.

The Pirates, who are in the early stages of a reboot under general manager Ben Cherington, have struggled to produce offense all season.

Pittsburgh entered Monday last in the majors in runs scored, home runs, slugging percentage and on-base plus slugging. The Pirates are also 27th in the majors in batting average and are on their way to a third straight last-place finish in the NL Central.

“Making the decision now gives us the opportunity to use the rest of the season to focus on improvements in our hitting program while also starting the process of looking for a replacement,” Cherington said in a statement. “We wish Rick all the best moving forward.”

Former general manager Neal Huntington hired Eckstein, the brother of former major league second baseman David Eckstein, in November 2018.

The Pirates have overhauled their coaching staff since Eckstein joined the organization. The front office has been focused on stockpiling prospects, many of whom are still several years away from reaching the majors, leaving Eckstein little to work with.

Marlins prospect Jake Eder to undergo elbow surgery

Miami Marlins pitching prospect Jake Eder is scheduled to undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and might be sidelined until 2023.

Eder was a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Vanderbilt and is ranked as one of baseball’s top 100 prospects.

A 22-year-old lefthander, Eder went 3-5 with a 1.77 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings over 15 starts this year for Double-A Pensacola. He was chosen for MLB’s Futures Game.