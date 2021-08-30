Is QB secrecy a competitive advantage? Bill Belichick isn’t saying

Following New England’s preseason finale Sunday evening, Belichick said the team has not yet made a decision on whether veteran Cam Newton or rookie Mac Jones will start in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins Sept. 12.

“What we’re going to do is what we feel is best for our football team,” Belichick said Monday morning. “That’s what it will be. That’s really the bottom line. There’s a lot of different things to talk about, but whatever it is will be what we feel is best for the team, like we always do.”

Does Patriots coach Bill Belichick feel there’s a competitive advantage to not disclosing his starting quarterback for Week 1?

Belichick also did not offer any sort of timeline on when such a decision will be announced.

So, does he feel keeping that information private gives the Patriots an edge? Because the Dolphins won’t know which passer to expect?

“Or would it be best for the team to know what the situation is at certain positions?” Belichick quipped. “We’ll do what’s best for the team.”

When asked if he feels he should make the decision sooner rather than later because of the differences in the quarterbacks’ playing style, Belichick still didn’t budge.

“Whatever we do in the next couple of days, like every day, should be what’s best for our football team,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to try to do.”

The Patriots finished the preseason with Jones logging 107 snaps and Newton getting 38. Jones completed 36 of his 52 passing attempts for 389 yards and a touchdown, while Newton completed 14 of his 21 attempts for 162 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Newton started each of the preseason contests but was replaced by the end of the half.

Belichick advised onlookers not to read into the disparity in snap count.

“That’s true in a lot of situations,” Belichick said. “Players who have played a long time have fewer snaps. Players that haven’t played as much — rookie players, young players — got more snaps. You balance off the game snaps with the practice snaps. It’s a big composite.

“It’s not any one thing, one play, one day. We have a volume of work to look at, and that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we want to do.”

The Patriots now have two weeks before they take the field for their first regular-season game, something Belichick likened to a bye week.

He’ll certainly be busy, as all NFL teams must finalize their 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Asked if the Patriots may start that process early by releasing players Monday, Belichick didn’t let on his plans.

“We just got back from New York a few hours ago,” he said. “We’re kind of regrouping here. There’s a lot of information that we still need to process: watch the game, talk about some of the situations that are involved there, look at the overall health of our team, both the players that played and the players that didn’t play and stayed behind.”

Jones has a deal

While at the podium for his postgame press conference Sunday night, Jones sported a T-shirt with “NOBULL” across the chest. Turns out he has a new multiyear deal with Nobull, a Boston-based footwear and apparel company popular among CrossFit athletes.

Jones is the second NFL quarterback to sign with Nobull, joining Will Grier of the Carolina Panthers. He will endorse the brand’s training gear and also appear in commercials.

“There’s always expectations,” Jones said in a promotional video. “Pop Warner, you can’t play this position. High school, you’re too small to play this position. College, you’ll just be the backup. Expectations come from other people. I have goals. It’s time to put in the work.”

According to its website, Nobull is “for people who train hard and don’t believe in excuses.” Co-founders Marcus Wilson, a graduate of MIT’s Sloan School of Management, and Michael Schaeffer launched the company in 2015.

Other Nobull athletes include American swimmer Caeleb Dressel, who won five gold medals at the 2021 Olympic Games, and golfer Scott Stallings.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.