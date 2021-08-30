Martín Pérez becomes latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Martín Pérez has tested positive for COVID-19, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said prior to the team’s series opener against the Rays Monday.
Perez is the fourth member of the Sox to test positive since Friday, joining Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, and strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose on the COVID-related injured list.
“We found out not too long ago, so now we go into the process through a protocol and close contact,” Cora said.
The team is going through extensive testing to determine who else might have contracted the virus.
Also Monday, the Red Sox acquired righthanded starter Brad Peacock from the Indians for cash considerations.
Peacock, 33, a nine-year MLB veteran, made three appearances last September for Houston. He signed with Cleveland in late June and was assigned to Triple A Columbus, where he had a 7.68 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts) and 34 innings.
